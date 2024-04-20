Taylor Swift's new album is poetry to Kansas City's ears
Taylor Swift's new album is poetry to Kansas City's ears
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Freeman hit a two-run homer and Steven Kwan and Andrés Giménez each drove in a pair, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Triston McKenzie (2-2) allowed one run in five innings and struck out a season-high six. The right-hander had just five strikeouts in his first three starts after missing much of last season with a sprained elbow. Josh Naylor added a solo homer and Estevan Florial had a career-best three hits for
HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A town in Labrador has declared a state of emergency because a fire has spread to an area containing explosive material. RCMP are warning residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the town's Canadian Forces base of an uncontrolled fire in the area. Police say an explosion is expected. Mayor George Andrews says the fire broke out at several buildings on the north side of town. The town is asking all residents in that area, locally known as the Canadian side, to evacua
Among the top-voted questions: “Is there any discussion about oversight of Elon’s erratic behavior on X that is damaging the Tesla brand?”
Our unconventional beauty bae, Willow Smith, is back again, serving us an all-natural look, with...
The Lemme co-founder is thankful for her body because it "gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby"
Prince William has revealed his youngest son Prince Louis' favourite hobby ahead of his 6th birthday on Tuesday…
Victoria Beckham marked her 50th birthday on Wednesday and her rarely-seen sister shared a fabulous photo of her Spice Girl sister. See photo.
The Spice Girls alum is enjoying some fun in the sun for her milestone birthday alongside her husband David and their famous friend group
The beloved star of '80s favorites like 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' and 'Ghostbusters' has chosen to lead a quieter life throughout the 2000s
The Let's Get Loud singer wore the gilded gown to accept the award at last night's Hispanic Federation Gala. See photos
King Charles' niece Zara Tindall oozed sophistication in an uber cinched coat for a romantic daytime date with her husband Mike at Cheltenham Racecourse for the spring race meeting
“When you love Drew even more because of her stove!” one TikTok user commented on her post
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mandisa, a contemporary Christian singer who appeared on “American Idol” and won a Grammy for her 2013 album ‘Overcomer’, has died. She was 47. A representative for the singer told The Associated Press that the singer was found dead in her home in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday. The representative said the cause of Mandisa's death was not yet known. Mandisa, whose full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley, was born near Sacramento, California, and grew up singing in church. S
Queen Letizia of Spain was forced to sit down for 45 minutes during the Dutch state banquet. Discover why here...
Coronation Street is set to air Eileen Grimshaw's temporary exit from the cobbles next week.
Carole and Michael Middleton are exceptionally close with their daughter, Princess Kate, but will the couple receive royal titles? See details.
“Well. Fitness used to be my passion…..” the actress wrote in the caption of her post, which came after she hinted at her health concerns earlier in the week
The Prince of Wales made the relatable revelation during his return to work following Princess Kate's cancer news announcement
Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a man who his representatives claim "battered and sexually assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori.
The royal family quietly made a move to further distance themselves from former working royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.