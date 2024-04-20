Taylor Swift's new album is poetry to Kansas City's ears

The Canadian Press

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — A town in Labrador has declared a state of emergency because a fire has spread to an area containing explosive material. RCMP are warning residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the town's Canadian Forces base of an uncontrolled fire in the area. Police say an explosion is expected. Mayor George Andrews says the fire broke out at several buildings on the north side of town. The town is asking all residents in that area, locally known as the Canadian side, to evacua