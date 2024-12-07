Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is ending: A look back at 13 top moments

Long live all the memories made on Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour. Around the world, the singer whispered, "it's been a long time coming," while tens of thousands of fans shouted at the top of their lungs. Then the bedazzled beauty would dance her way through a catalog of 11 eras. Here's 13 moments that demonstrate the magnitude of this record-shattering show.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 4, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

1. 'Bad Blood (Security Guard Version)'

On May 13, 2023, in Philadelphia, a third grade teacher was dancing when a security guard yelled at her. The commotion caught the eye of Swift during her song "Bad Blood." "She's fine," Swift yelled. "She wasn't doing anything. HEY, STOP. Hey, stop."

Fans of US singer Taylor Swift, also known as a Swifties, shelter from the rain as they arrive for Swift's concert in Sydney on February 23, 2024.

2. Rain shows chose the lucky ones

Swift has long loved a rain show, and this tour had several. One of the most notable was May 20, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, when the singer pushed puddles of rain off her piano. She also made the earth quake during her Seattle shows on July 22-23, 2023, according to seismologists.

3. 'I Can See You' video debut

When Swift released the rerecorded version of her "Speak Now" album on July 7, 2023, she premiered the "I Can See You" music video in Kansas City, Missouri, bringing out special guests Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash.

4. Standing in your best blue dress for '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

The singer brought out a slew of four new blue dresses for her Aug. 9, 2023, performance in Inglewood, California, to announce the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

February 11, 2024: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

5. 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs'

Shortly after Swift appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs football game and set the Swiftverse on fire, Travis Kelce flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch the show on Nov. 11, 2023. As the tight end stood next to the singer's dad, Swift changed her lyrics to "Karma is the the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Taylor Swift kicked off the Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023, with a staggering 44 songs presented over a span of three hours and 15 minutes. She set off around the world taking fans through the different “eras” of her career with shows that sometimes lasted nearly four hours.

6. Ripping off her Louboutin

On Nov. 20, 2023, in Rio De Janeiro, Swift ripped off a broken Christian Louboutin heel during the "Lover" era and threw it into the audience, inciting a roar of applause.

Fans gathered outside Accor Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Feb. 23, 2024, in Sydney, Australia.

7. 'Blank Space' chant in Sydney

In the 1989 World Tour movie filmed in Sydney Australia in 2015, Swift grabs an iron golf club during "Blank Space" and sings "Syd-ney." The chant became so synonymous with the tune, concertgoers in the city on Feb. 23 added it as an audience tradition.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

8. 'Female Rage: The Musical'

To celebrate the release of Swift's newest album "The Tortured Poets Department," she scrambled her eras in the concert and added a brand-new section. Swift told the Parisian audience on May 9 that the new album was "Female Rage: The Musical."

Fans share a bracelet with a security guard during an Eras Tour stop in Los Angeles this month.

9. 'We need some help'

After one of Swift's fans died from heat exhaustion in Rio de Janeiro, the singer was on high alert during concerts with open-seating where fans piled onto arena floors. She interrupted parts of more than 15 shows, most notably in Scotland on June 7 when she sang, "I’m just gonna keep playing until someone notices them."

10. Big Yeti joins Eras Tour cast

If Kelce hadn't been added to the cast of the Eras Tour, the big headline might have been Prince William shimmying to "Shake It Off." However, the football player dressed in a tuxedo surprised the London crowd on June 23 by picking up a crumpled Swift and sending the fandom into a frenzy.

An estimated 40,000 Taylor Swift fans gather on Olympic Hill in Munich.

11. A hill of 52,000 Taylor-gaters

Fifty-two thousand Swifties set up shop July 28 on Olympia Berg Hill, a grassy overlook southeast of the stadium in Munich. "We have people in a park outside of the stadium," Swift said near the start of her show.

Fans of the singer Taylor Swift make a heart shape with their hands as they gather following the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts at Happel stadium after the government confirmed a planned attack at the venue, in Vienna, Austria August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Elisabeth Mandl

12. Fans sing in the streets of Austria

Swifites placed friendship bracelets on a tree and sang in the streets of Vienna on Aug. 8, after all three Eras Tour concerts there were canceled due to an alleged terrorist plot. TikTok videos show the crowds performing some of the singer's biggest hits including "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," "22" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)."

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5, 2024 in Amsterdam.

13. Clowning for 'Reputation'

After 131 shows wearing a red-and-black catsuit during the "Reputation" part of the show, Swift wore a brand-new, gold-and-black outfit on Oct. 18 in Miami. Fans had been wrongly guessing the singer would announce the rerecording of the album all year.

