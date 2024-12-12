Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was most in-demand UK live show

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' was the most in-demand UK live show of 2024.

The 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker brought her record-breaking concert series to the UK over the summer and demand for tickets on online marketplace viagogo was a staggering 196% higher than the second-hottest artist's tickets in 2024, Liam Gallagher.

The platform's annual 'Year In Live Experiences' round-up saw Bruce Springsteen take third place, with Foo Fighters in fourth and Pink in fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Coldplay, AC/DC, Take That, Olivia Rodrigo and the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet" , Diljit Dosanjh.

London had the most passionate Swifties, with demand for the 'Karma' hitmaker's shows at the city's Wembley Stadium seeking 10 times more tickets than Taylor fans in Manchester and Nottingham, the next most popular cities.

And while Taylor took the 'Eras Tour' to Edinburgh for her Scottish shows, the data showed more fans in Glasgow were looking for tickets.

In total fans from 113 different countries snapped up tickets to see Taylor in the UK, with over a quarter snapped up in the week before the concerts, and 42% being sold a month before.

Elsewhere around the UK, Sam Fender proved to have the most appeal in his native Newcastle, while although Bryson Tiller took the top spot in Leeds, cult favourite Jane McDonald drew just as much demand as Taylor in the city.

The round-up found Adele fans in the UK travelled over 2.2million miles collectively to see her shows in Munich, Germany over the summer, while Coldplay's supporters travelled an astonishing 18.8 million miles between them to see the band overseas, with Budapest, Rome, and Munich among the most popular destinations.

Matt Drew, Business Development Lead at viagogo said: “Music fans are increasingly investing in travel, accommodation and retail with 2024’s live music roundup highlighting a diverse mix of fan favourites that ruled stages.

"From iconic British groups like Coldplay and Take That to global newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo and Diljit Dosanjh, it’s clear the UK’s taste remains a melting pot, with gigs for every kind of music lover.

"Safe, regulated marketplaces like ours play a vital role in ensuring venues are vibrant and full, which helps contribute a total of £733 million in turnover to local businesses that support live events and supports nearly 8,000 jobs in the hospitality and retail sectors. We're committed to ensuring fans have greater access to these unforgettable experiences, and it's clear that their passion has a positive ripple effect on the wider economy.”

viagogo's Top 10 Biggest Ticket Selling Artists in the UK in 2024:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Liam Gallagher

3. Bruce Springsteen

4. Foo Fighters

5. P!NK

6. Coldplay

7. AC/DC

8. Take That

9. Olivia Rodrigo

10. Diljit Dosanjh