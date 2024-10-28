Taylor Swift's moving platform malfunctions during 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me'

Taylor Swift’s platform during “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” stopped working after the first verse and chorus.

Dubbed the “Tayoomba” by the internet, the reflective silver platform stopped in the New Orleans Caesars Superdome when she sang, “So tell me everything is not about me.” The floating device didn’t move to the beats. Swift kept dancing and singing while her dancers danced around the platform.

She then jumped off it and danced down the catwalk. Her dancers pushed the machinery to the exit point.

She uses the “Tayoomba” for her next song “Down Bad.” But instead of it floating in an infinity sign, she kneeled in the center of the diamond. The animation of the infinity sign played out on the stage.

Swift has three more cities before the Eras Tour wraps on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

