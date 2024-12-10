Taylor Swift's Parents Andrea and Scott Share a Sweet Moment in Audience During Emotional Mashup Before Eras Tour End

The singer-songwriter performed a mashup of "Never Grow Up" and "The Best Day" at her Dec. 6 show in Vancouver

Andrea and Scott Swift are proud parents.

During Taylor Swift's Dec. 6 Eras Tour show in Vancouver, her parents shared an emotional moment in the audience as they watched her perform a mashup of Speak Now's "Never Grow Up" and her Fearless track "The Best Day."

In a video captured by a fan and posted to MuchMusic, Andrea, 66, seemingly wiped away tears as she watched her daughter perform onstage. Then, as the star transitioned into her Fearless track, which Taylor, 34, wrote as a tribute to her mom, Andrea turned to face Scott, 72, and they shared a long embrace.

Taylor's brother Austin, 32, then came in and joined the hug, wrapping his arms around Scott.

Related: Taylor Swift Is 'Exhausted but So Grateful' as Eras Tour Ends, Looking Forward to Holidays with Travis Kelce (Exclusive)

At the Dec. 6 show, the "Karma" singer also performed a mashup of Speak Now's "Haunted" and 1989's "Wonderland" during the surprise song section.

In May, Taylor played "The Best Day" during her Mother's Day performance and introduced it by recalling the first time she ever showed it to Andrea.

"I wrote this song just compiling these sort of core childhood memories I had, of not just her as a mother, but her as a friend," Taylor said, before detailing her mom's reaction.

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift

"She said, 'It's such a beautiful song. Where did you find it? It sounds exactly like the things we went through,' " Taylor explained. "I was like, 'Mom, I wrote it and recorded it secretly, it is our memories.' It was the sweetest thing ever because I just think she couldn't have comprehended that I would write a song about the two of us.'"

Once Andrea realized it was a tribute to her, Taylor said she immediately broke down in tears.

Related: Taylor Swift Paid Tribute to Travis Kelce with One Final 'Guy on the Chiefs' and Signature Move at Eras Tour Finale

Emotions were high at Taylor's shows in Vancouver as she approached the end of her record-breaking tour on Dec. 8. After 152 shows, she reflected on her journey onstage.

“We have toured the entire world… we have had so many adventures,” she said during her opening Lover set. “It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour.”

Then, right before she closed out the show with "Karma" one last time, she told the crowd, "I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

On Dec. 10, a source told PEOPLE that she's “exhausted, but obviously so, so grateful” to mark the end of her massive tour. Still, she has much to look forward to with her birthday on Dec. 13 and the holidays with boyfriend Travis Kelce.



Read the original article on People