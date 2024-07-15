Taylor Swift's Piano Malfunctioned During a Reputation Track—and Fans Don't Think It Was an Accident

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans are more than ready for Reputation (Taylor's Version).

During her second Eras Tour concert in Milan on July 14, Taylor Swift attempted to combine her Reputation track “Getaway Car” with 1989's “Out of the Woods” during the nightly surprise song segment.

However, Swift appeared to notice an issue with her flower-painted piano shortly after starting off the mashup. A production technician quickly joined her to help, but struggled to get the piano to close after opening the top.

“You know what, we finally broke it,” she told him, adding, “We finally broke this thing.”

Swift was eventually able to shut the top of the piano on her own and complete her popular mashup, but fans are starting to speculate that the impromptu moment was not so impromptu. In fact, some fans insist they heard a snake's hiss come from the piano while the stage hand attempted to close the piano.

It's worth noting that all the crowd's light-up wristbands turned Reputation green. You can watch and listen for yourself here.

This concert came just one day after Swift debuted multiple Reputation-coded looks during the Milan show on July 13. Fans were convinced these dresses—which were featured during the Fearless and Tortured Poets sets—were a prelude to a Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement that never came. To be fair, the official Taylor Nation management team account definitely had a good time feeding into the easter egg frenzy during the concert.

“Don’t blame us for putting your hats on for the 1326346th time (please don’t add this either haha),” they wrote as “Rep TV” began trending on X.com, to which one fan responded, “Too late 24. 2+4=6 rep tv coming.”

For some context, Reputation was Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album—and one of the last two “Taylor's Version” album the 34-year-old artist has left to release. In 2019, Swift announced plans to rerecord her first six studio albums after Scooter Braun purchased her masters without her consent.

Celebrity News

Taylor Swift Fans Were Convinced *Reputation (Taylor’s Version)* Is Coming Based on an Eras Tour Update

Swift’s new “*Reputation*\-coded” outfits sent fans into a frenzy.

Reputation, initially released in 2017, has been one of the most anticipated re-recordings considering a bulk of the album is believed to have been inspired by Swift's traumatic feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who used to be represented by Braun.

“It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she told Time Magazine of the album in December 2023. “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, ‘Sick snakes and strobe lights.’”

Swift's re-recordings are known to include additional vault tracks and extended songs that didn't make it onto the original album, like “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version). In her Person of the Year interview with Time, Swift promised Reputation's vault tracks will be “fire.”

Hopefully, we'll get to hear them one day soon!

Taylor Swift Says the *Reputation* Rerecording Will Be ‘Fire’

The star dropped hints about the upcoming rerelease in a new interview.

Originally Appeared on Glamour