Taylor Swift's Piano Stops Working Momentarily During Milan Show
Taylor Swift’s piano appeared to malfunction during a show in Milan on July 14, requiring the assistance of a crew member to try to fix it, according to reports.
Video captured by Diego Bonelli shows a crew member helping Swift repair the piano on stage before she says, “We might have finally broken this thing.” Swift then closes the lid to the piano and says, “Oh, I did it!”
The crowd then cheers as Swift begins playing her song “Getaway Car.” Credit: Diego Bonelli via Storyful
Video Transcript
