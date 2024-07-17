Taylor Swift's Piano Stops Working Momentarily During Milan Show

Taylor Swift’s piano appeared to malfunction during a show in Milan on July 14, requiring the assistance of a crew member to try to fix it, according to reports.

Video captured by Diego Bonelli shows a crew member helping Swift repair the piano on stage before she says, “We might have finally broken this thing.” Swift then closes the lid to the piano and says, “Oh, I did it!”

The crowd then cheers as Swift begins playing her song “Getaway Car.” Credit: Diego Bonelli via Storyful

