Taylor Swift's Raw Reaction to Boos at Super Bowl Caught on Screen

Taylor Swift was booed by fans as she appeared on a large screen at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, as her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

Footage of the screen by Sully Engels shows Swift, who was sitting with rapper Ice Spice, react as boos echoed around Caesars Superdome.

If victorious, the Kansas City Chiefs will become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Credit: Sully Engels via Storyful