Taylor Swift's Spicy Red Mini Reveals a Sexy 'T' Initial Chain on Her Thigh at 2025 Grammys - Is It a Nod to Travis Kelce?

The pop superstar, who scored six nominations this year and will be presenting, shut down the red carpet in a shocking outfit and some suggestive accessories

Taylor Swift just shut down the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a shocking and provocative look.

The pop icon, who already has 14 Grammy statues, turned heads as she posed for a photographers in a head-turning ensemble that has left style editors and Swifties alike decoding every detail.

Swift wore a Chiefs red sequin micro mini featuring a corseted bodice and one-shoulder detailing, plus a slit so hight it revealed a heart thigh chain with at red initial "T," likely a nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift decked the look in Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry and matching heels, plus her go-to red lip.

The singer, 35, has been nominated for six awards at this year's ceremony, including record of the year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone and album of the year for The Tortured Poets Department. Swift could make history at the this year's ceremony by winning the latter for the fifth time.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

Last year, Swift pulled off some very meta method dressing at the 66th annual Grammys. The star hit the red carpet at L.A.'s Crypto Arena in a black-and-white look and moody glam that many thought was Reputation-coded, when in fact it was littered with easter eggs for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which she announced on stage at the show.

Swift wore a strapless white Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorized with black opera gloves, and a number of telling accessories.

Her custom made Lorraine Schwartz choker featuring an Art Deco watch by Concord, plus layers of necklaces and more than 300 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Taylor Swift at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at on Feb. 04, 2024 in L.A.

Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here!



Swift was paying homage to the actress Clara Bow (the title of a track on her TTPD album) by wearing a pile of vintage-looking necklaces similar to the jewelry Bow wore in the 1920s. Bow, a popular silent film siren of the 1920s who also made headlines for her personal life and romantic relationships, served as the inspiration behind the song, witch Swift seemingly drawing comparisons to both of their respective careers and highly publicized lives in the spotlight.

Swift is known to dress in celebration of her various musical eras. In 2023, the superstar rocked head-to-toe midnight blue (a tribute to her Midnights album) in a Roberto Cavalli two-piece set, featuring a crystal-embellished, long-sleeve crop top and matching floor-sweeping skirt. She teamed the look with Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels dyed to match her dress and $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, with pieces boasting more than 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraibas and kite-shaped diamond earrings.

Swift received four nominations in 2023 and one win for best music video for her "All Too Well" short film. The singer made history with the award as she became the first artist to win in the category with a sole directing credit for their own video.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Taylor Swift attends the 2023 Grammys in a Roberto Cavalli two-piece gown.

Swift will go from the stage to the stadium stands for her next big appearance as she heads to New Orleans on Feb. 9 for the 2025 Super Bowl where boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesar's Superdome.

And if her game day style patterns this season is any indication, she's about to cheer on her man in some luxe logos. (For the last two playoff games she was dripping in head-to-toe Chanel and Louis Vuitton.)

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the 2025 AFC Championship Game following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the Buffalo Bills.

After the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Jan. 26 to clinch their spot in the Super Bowl, Swift celebrated with Kelce on the field, telling him she was "so proud" and showering him with hugs and kisses.

The Grammys are broadcasting live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS or stream them live and on-demand on Paramount+.



