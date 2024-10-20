TOPSHOT - US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2178464263

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued its journey on Saturday night in Miami with the second of three total shows in Florida. The now 14-time Grammy winner will be touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs" to her 44-song, three hour plus set list.

MORE: Taylor Swift wore a new Reputation bodysuit for the first time on the Eras Tour for Night 1 in Miami

For her second night in Miami, Swift once again donned a new dress -- this one purple -- and went with the double mashups she loves so much. On guitar, she went with a combination of "Should've Said No" from Taylor Swift with "I Did Something Bad" from Reputation. On piano, Swift went with a mashup of "loml" from The Tortured Poets Department and "White Horse" from Fearless.

🎵 | Tonight’s surprise songs are “Should’ve Said No” x “I Did Something Bad” mashup and “loml” x “White Horse” mashup #MiamiTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/hWzpRDlvTy — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 20, 2024

Next up, Swift has one more show in Miami to kick off the final leg of the Eras Tour.

More Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift debuts new blue Speak Now dress on Night 2 of the Miami Eras tour

9 stunning Taylor Swift photos from the Eras Tour in Miami Night 1

Was Jason Kelce sleeping at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Miami show or just enjoying it?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 2 of the Eras Tour in Miami, including a debut and Reputation mashup