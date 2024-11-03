Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 2 of the Eras Tour in Indianapolis, including a double mashup

TOPSHOT - US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 2178464140

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued its journey on Saturday night in Indianapolis with the second of three total shows in Indiana. The now 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs" to her 44-song, three hour plus set list.

For her second night in Indianapolis, Swift once again went with the double mashups she loves so much. On guitar, Swift sang "The Prophecy" from The Tortured Poets Department and "This Love" from 1989. On piano, Swift went with a mashup of "Maroon" from Midnights and "cowboy like me" from Evermore.

Next up, Swift has one more show in Indianapolis to wrap up U.S. cities for the Eras Tour.

