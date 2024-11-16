Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 2 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including two mashups

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued on Friday night in Toronto with the second of nine total shows in Canada. The now 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs" to her 44-song, three hour plus set list.

MORE: Taylor Swift wore a new Reputation bodysuit for the first time on the Eras Tour for Night 1 in Miami

For her second night in Toronto, Swift once again went with the double mashups she loves so much. On guitar, Swift sang "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" featuring Zayn from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack and "Mine" from Speak Now. On piano, Swift went with a mashup of "evermore" from Evermore and "Peter" from The Tortured Poets Department.

🎵 | Toronto night 2 surprise songs



Guitar: “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” x “Mine”

Piano: “evermore” x “Peter”#TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/0FyY2Z1BnA — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) November 16, 2024

Next up, Swift plays four more shows in Toronto before closing out the Eras Tour in Vancouver.

