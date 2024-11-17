Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 3 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including a Gracie Abrams appearance

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY AND NO COMMERCIAL USE AT ANY TIME. NO USE ON PUBLICATION COVERS). Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776189698 ORIG FILE ID: 2166913079

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued on Saturday night in Toronto with the third of nine total shows in Canada. The now 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs" to her 44-song, three hour plus set list.

For her third night in Toronto, Swift once again went with the double mashups she loves so much. On guitar, Swift brought out opening act Gracie Abrams and the duo sang their Grammy-nominated song "Us" combined with "Out Of The Woods" from 1989. On piano, Swift went with a mashup of "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights and "long story short" from Evermore.

The Eras Tour Toronto Night 3 Surprise Songs:



🎸Us / Out Of The Woods (w/ Gracie Abrams)

🎹You’re On Your Own, Kid / long story short#TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tPpwc9OVZf — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) November 17, 2024

Next up, Swift takes a short break and then plays three more shows in Toronto before closing out the Eras Tour in Vancouver.

