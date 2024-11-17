Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 3 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including a Gracie Abrams appearance
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued on Saturday night in Toronto with the third of nine total shows in Canada. The now 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs" to her 44-song, three hour plus set list.
MORE: Taylor Swift wore a new Reputation bodysuit for the first time on the Eras Tour for Night 1 in Miami
For her third night in Toronto, Swift once again went with the double mashups she loves so much. On guitar, Swift brought out opening act Gracie Abrams and the duo sang their Grammy-nominated song "Us" combined with "Out Of The Woods" from 1989. On piano, Swift went with a mashup of "You're On Your Own Kid" from Midnights and "long story short" from Evermore.
The Eras Tour Toronto Night 3 Surprise Songs:
🎸Us / Out Of The Woods (w/ Gracie Abrams)
🎹You’re On Your Own, Kid / long story short#TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/tPpwc9OVZf
— Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) November 17, 2024
Next up, Swift takes a short break and then plays three more shows in Toronto before closing out the Eras Tour in Vancouver.
More Taylor Swift!
Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 2 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including two mashups
Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 1 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including two mashups
How to buy last minute tickets to Taylor Swift's Friday night show in Toronto
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 3 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including a Gracie Abrams appearance