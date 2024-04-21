Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department streamed more than 300m times in one day

Associated Press

Anthony Edwards drained a 3-pointer from the wing in a dominant third quarter for the Minnesota Timberwolves, nodding his head as he barked and stared at Kevin Durant on the retreat up the court. The young star had gotten the best of the all-time great with 10 points in a five-possession spurt as the Timberwolves closed the period on a 19-4 run for a 20-point lead on the way to a 120-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday. Edwards had 18 points in that egregious third quarter.