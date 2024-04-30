Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' has best streaming week ever
Associated Press reports that Taylor Swift's latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' has continued to dominate. In the week following its release, Swift's 11th album hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The accomplishment ties Swift with Jay-Z for having 14 number one albums, the second most, compared to The Beatles who hold the record with 19 number one albums. The 31-track double album has already amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units, with 1.91 million of those coming from traditional album sales.