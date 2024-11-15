Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano tonight meet in a blockbuster rematch.

A second bout between two of the biggest stars in women’s boxing has gone largely under the radar, with it taking place on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s return to the sport against Jake Paul, but there is every chance that Taylor and Serrano steal the show.

It is two-and-a-half years since they met at Madison Square Garden in a sensational fight, one that Taylor edged by split decision at the end of ten barnstorming rounds.

That was to retain her undisputed lightweight crown, and since then the 38-year-old has also completed the set at light-welterweight. Taylor was beaten by Chantelle Cameron when stepping up in her homecoming fight in Dublin last year, but avenged that defeat 12 months ago on another historic night in her remarkable career.

Serrano had been due to be Taylor’s opponent in Dublin in May 2023, but the Puerto Rican pulled out after sustaining an injury and Cameron stepped in.

Taylor will put her undisputed light-welterweight status on the line on Friday night, but the Irishwoman has revealed the bout will take place at a catchweight, rather than the usual 140lbs limit.

She said: "The fight has actually been made at 138, it's a catchweight, but I think if you look at myself and Serrano we're the same size.”

Serrano has been fighting at 126lbs in her most recent fights, defending her world featherweight world titles and winning five fights on the bounce since that defeat to Taylor in 2022. She vacated her WBC strap at the end of last year after the organisation ruled against sanctioning 12 three-minute round contests.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano served up a classic at Madison Square Garden (AP)

Taylor vs Serrano 2 fight date and venue

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will meet for the second time tonight on Friday November 12, 2024 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It is the home of NFL team Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor vs Serrano 2 fight time and ring walks

The card is expected to begin at 5pm local time in Texas, 1am in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK.

With the main event ring walks pencilled in for around 4am GMT, Taylor and Serrano are likely to fight at around 3am UK time.

How to watch Taylor vs Serrano 2

TV channel and live stream: The event will be broadcast live on Netflix. Stream via DAZN

It is the platform’s first major move into boxing and it is expected to attract a huge global audience.

Katie Taylor at an open workout on Tuesday (ESTHER LIN)

Taylor vs Serrano 2 card

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

Prelims

Shadasia Green vs Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs Corey Marksman

Bruce Carrington vs Dana Coolwell

Amanda Serrano at an open workout on Tuesday (ESTHER LIN)

Taylor vs Serrano 2 prediction

Katie Taylor does not do boring.

The first fight with Amanda Serrano was a classic and there have since been two thrilling bouts against Chantelle Cameron, with Taylor time and time again showing she is willing to plant her feet in centre ring and trade.

There have been questions over whether she is slowing down at 38, having had such a long amateur career behind her. The nature of her wars in the ring will not help that, and there is a danger that her relentless engine could begin to slow down.

Serrano hurt Taylor in the first fight and could very easily have got the decision on the night. She has the power to once again trouble the Irishwoman, though it will be interesting to see how much of that she carries as she moved up to 138lbs.

There is very little to split them and it would be a surprise if we did not get another ten rounds of thrilling action. Taylor’s last 11 fights have gone the distance, while Serrano’s win over Stevie Morgan was her first inside the distance for more than three years.

Serrano has made it clear she prefers to fight three-minute rounds, but the drop back to two minutes should ensure she has the stamina to go toe-to-toe with Taylor throughout.

Taylor showed vulnerabilities in the first fight and against Cameron - we’re going for Serrano to finishing the stronger and get revenge, setting the stage for a trilogy showdown.

Serrano to win, split decision.

Amanda Serrano is eyeing revenge against Katie Taylor (Getty Images for Netflix)

Taylor vs Serrano 2 weigh-in results

Both fighters weighed in at 9st 11lb on Thursday.

Taylor vs Serrano 2 latest odds

Taylor to win: 4/6

Serrano to win: 5/4

Draw: 14/1

Taylor to win on points or by decision: 4/5

Taylor to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 11/1

Serrano to win on points or by decision: 2/1

Serrano to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).