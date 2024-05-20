TB has reclaimed its place as the world’s biggest infectious killer – but are its days numbered?

In the few minutes it takes to read this article, some 15 people are likely to have died from humanity’s worst infectious killer disease. Over the course of the day, the toll will be around 3,600.

The victims are likely to have died slowly, spending months or years coughing and wasting away as their lungs were relentlessly weakened.

Those victims are also all likely to have been poor and from the developing world, or middle income countries.

The killer is not an exotic new superbug, or recently-emerged virus, but one of the world’s oldest pandemics, caused by a bacterium which has plagued humanity for an estimated 40 millennia.

Locked in a constant arms race against human immune systems, the bug has in that time evolved into a stubborn, stealthy and difficult-to-stop killer.

Some 10.6m people fell ill with tuberculosis, or TB, in 2022 and 1.5m people died, which is an average of 2.5 deaths per minute.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, tuberculosis was temporarily eclipsed as the biggest infectious killer in the world, but has now reclaimed its top slot.

The disease is treatable with antibiotics, but patients often cannot afford drugs and some strains are drug resistant.

Remarkably for such a health scourge, there is only one, partially-effective, TB vaccine and it was developed more than a century ago. While the “BCG” works well in young children, it does not protect adults, and does not protect against the most common form of the disease.

That may be about to change with the start of long-awaited trials into a new potential vaccine which health experts hope could have a huge effect on the world’s TB epidemic.

Researchers in South Africa have begun field trials to test whether the promising new M72/AS01E vaccine candidate, also known simply as M72, is effective in the real world.

The trial will take up to five years, but the vaccine’s potential to save millions of lives in the coming decades is already causing excitement among health researchers across the world.

That optimism is only tempered by frustration that a lack of funding has so far slowed development despite promising results from earlier phase two trials finished in 2018.

“I’m excited about it,” says Limakatso Lebina, director of clinical trials at Durban’s Africa Health Research Institute. “Excited in the sense that we have known for about four or five years that this molecule could work, but there has been no investment to take it forward.”

A medical landmark

Until now, the world has relied on the BCG or Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine against TB developed by French bacteriologists in the early Twentieth century. The jab is made from a weakened strain of Mycobacterium bovis, a bacteria closely related to M. tuberculosis, which causes the disease.

“We had a vaccine developed in the 1920s, over 100 years ago, in the BCG vaccine – and we haven’t seen any improvements since then,” explains Dr Alexander Pym, director of infectious disease at Wellcome, the UK medical charity co-funding the new trial.

“But now, for the first time, we have a positive result in a vaccine trial. So this could be a real landmark… to tackle one of the great tragedies of global health: that we still have tuberculosis, and it is still the leading cause of death.”

The BCG jab works well in babies and young children, preventing the most deadly forms, including TB meningitis. But it offers no protection against TB of the lungs in teenagers or adults. Not only does this type of the disease account for 80 to 90 per cent of cases, it is also responsible for the most transmission of the bacteria.

Developing a new vaccine has been held back by two obstacles. The first is technical: the disease is difficult to identify and treat. The TB bacterium has some 4,000 genes, compared to around a dozen in Sars-Cov-2. Determining which gene should be targeted by the vaccine has not been easy.

The pathogen can also hide from the human immune system, which means a shot cannot just stimulate antibodies – it has to kick our T-cells into action, which is much harder. Roughly a fifth of the global population has a dormant infection, though they cannot spread the bacteria until they fall sick.

“[TB] has the capacity to go dormant or latent in humans – what this means is that individuals can become infected, then the bacteria remains dormant and re-emerges when the individual is either sick, becomes immunocompromised, or malnourished or a range of other factors,” explains Dr Pym.

The second obstacle has been a lack of funding. As recently as the 1970s and 1980s, there was complacency that BCG and existing drugs were enough to beat TB. That changed with the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As patients’ immune systems were weakened by the new disease, there was a surge in TB.

In South Africa alone, between 1990 and 2019, nearly nine million people developed TB, and 2.1 million lives were lost. HIV caused 55 per cent of those TB cases and 69 per cent of the TB deaths.

Yet the fact that the disease mainly affects developing or middle income countries has meant it has been low priority for donors or pharmaceutical companies in the developed world.

“TB is a disease of the socio-economically dispossessed,” says Willem Hannekom, AHRI’s executive director and principal investigator for the South African trial.“Soci-economic compromise results in immune compromise: the stress, the poor nutrition. That’s why TB is extraordinarily common there. TB is not that common in people who are well fed and happy and well resourced.”

After decades of frustration, health researchers now find themselves in the unusual situation of having a strong pipeline of potential vaccines.

As well as the M72 trial, there are several other potential vaccines in earlier trials – and experts say that, even if this shot falls short, the experience of running the trials (and the infrastructure established) should lay the groundwork for better jabs down the line.

“The vaccine portfolio has finally matured to the point where we have a reasonable number of what I’ll call shots on goal,” says Dr Mel Spigelman, president and chief executive of the TB Alliance.

“Right now the weakest link in the chain is clearly the financial resources – it is not the science, it is not the availability of very interesting leads… we need a funding revolution, so we won’t be sitting here 50 or 100 years from now, lamenting the situation.”

Prevention ‘more challenging’ than cure

Although in an ideal world a vaccine would stop anyone being infected in the first place, the current thought process is to target those with latent infections to prevent them ever getting sick.

“Another way of thinking about it is as an immunotherapy,” says Dr Pym. “In some ways, it’s probably closer to the vaccines that are now being used for cancer… you’re giving the vaccine to boost the immune system, to be able to eliminate or deal with the infection.

“Obviously, if we had a vaccine which could prevent people from becoming infected in the first place, that would be fantastic. But we haven’t got there yet,” he added. “It’s more of a challenge to prevent tuberculosis than it is to treat latent TB.”

The M72 shot is known as a ‘sub-unit’ vaccine. It includes two antigens to generate the immune response, rather than the whole pathogen, plus an adjuvant, which amplifies the body’s immune response.

The shot was initially developed by the British pharmaceutical giant GSK. Early phase two trials in some 3,300 people created excitement in 2018 after showing it was 54 per cent effective – lower than perhaps hoped, but enough to have a huge impact on global TB. No safety concerns were flagged.

Yet GSK was then accused of stepping back from development to focus on more profitable drugs for the developed world. The company said it did not have the funding to take the shot to a phase three trial, without compromising its broader portfolio of some 30 global health projects.

Dr Thomas Breuer, GSK’s chief global health officer, says: “Where GSK can add the biggest value is making all the scientific platforms [used in the vaccine] available.

“We have to tap into the latest knowledge in terms of the science in the bigger GSK machine. So we usually develop the products to the end of phase two proof of concept, but then try to find other partners who can take the baton and develop it further. If we don’t do that we could not in parallel drive forward 30 different global health candidates… so I think this is a good model.”

The trial is now being funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute and Wellcome at a cost of around £436m ($550m) and GSK is providing technical expertise.

Because TB takes time to develop, it will take up to five years to see what effect the vaccine has.

AHRI in March began enrolling 1,000 participants over the next year, targeting parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal province with high infection rates.

The trial will soon ramp up elsewhere and will include up to 20,000 participants, including people living with HIV, at up to 60 trial sites in a total of seven countries – South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Kenya, Indonesia and Vietnam.

To hit the World Health Organization success benchmark, the vaccine will need to offer 50 per cent protection. It sounds low, but modelling shows that even just hitting that could avert 44 million TB cases and five million fatalities by 2050.

“[This] is what could actually be achieved if we get a vaccine that works in both infected and uninfected individuals, lasts 10 years and has 50 per cent efficacy,” says Prof Richard White, a professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and co-author of the paper, who is not involved in the trial.

He added such a vaccine would also render 25 million treatment regimes unnecessary – which would be a major boon for efforts to combat microbial resistance as it would give the bacteria fewer opportunities to mutate.

“The way to prevent the emergence of drug resistance if you eradicate the disease,” says Dr Spigelman. “If you eradicate the diseases, then drug resistance will no longer be a problem. Vaccines are a critical element of the puzzle.”

As well as looking at the efficacy of the vaccine, researchers are now also investigating how it should be targeted if it does work and who should be given it first.

Further analysis published in PLOS Medicine also found a TB shot could generate $7 in health and economic benefits for every $1 invested, and boost GDP in low and middle income countries by $1.6 trillion by 2080.

“Ultimately no, we wouldn’t be able to control TB without a vaccine,” says Dr Pym. “Tackling the socio-economic determinants of TB are also very important. One of the big drivers of the fact that TB declined in the UK was the improved standard of living. But in the context of the inequality in the world, we will need a vaccine to control tuberculosis.”

