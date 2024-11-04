TCA Winter Tour Canceled Due to ‘Deep Contraction’ in Hollywood

The Television Critics Association has canceled its 2025 winter tour, TheWrap has learned. The cancellation decision was made due to “deep contraction” in Hollywood.

“While several streamers, networks, and studios committed, it was not enough for a full press tour. We wanted to be respectful of our members’ need to plan so, as a board, we decided on an early November deadline to make this decision,” the organization’s president, Jacqueline Cutler, said in a statement to members.

