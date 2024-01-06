TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas Jayhawks basketball: Probable starters, tipoff time, TV info

THE DETAILS

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse.

TV: CBS.

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; ESPN Wichita (92.3 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG C 8 Ernest Udeh 6-11 Soph. 4.4 F 2 Emanuel Miller 6-7 Sr. 16.0 G 3 Avery Anderson 6-2 Sr. 9.2 G 0 Micah Peavy 6-8 Sr. 11.4 G 11 Trevian Tennyson 6-3 Sr. 7.3 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG C 1 Hunter Dickinson 7-2 Sr. 18.5 F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Jr. 12.2 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-7 Sr. 20.4 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-2 Sr. 6.8 G 13 Elmarko Jackson 6-3 Fr. 6.2

About TCU (11-2): The Horned Frogs, who have won two games in a row and four of five, have wins over Southern (108-75), Omaha (82-60), UT Rio Grande Valley (88-55), Mississippi Valley State (86-52), Alcorn State (93-74), Houston Christian (101-64), Georgetown (84-83), Arizona State (79-59), Old Dominion (111-87), Hawaii (65-51) and TAMU-Commerce (77-42), with losses to Clemson (74-66) and Nevada (88-85). … TCU secured an unbeaten home nonconference record (7-0) for the third time under coach Jamie Dixon. The previous unbeaten nonconference campaigns came in 2016-17 and 2021-22. … This marks the first time since 2019 that TCU will open Big 12 play on the road. … A win would make TCU 3-0 on the road for the fourth time ever and first time since the 1937-38 season. … Emanuel Miller is 47 points from 1,000 … Miller went 13-of-14 from the free throw line against Nevada on Dec. 22 for the most made free throws by a TCU player in 15 seasons. Kevin Langford went 13-of-14 against New Mexico on Feb. 24, 2009. … TCU’s win at No. 2 Kansas last season was the highest ranked road win in program history. … Former KU center Ernest Udeh, who now is at TCU, is the first Horned Frog to wear jersey No. 8. … The Horned Frogs last March reached consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time in 70 years. This season, TCU is looking for its third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. … TCU is second in the Big 12 in minutes returning from last season at 49.9%. BYU is first at 74.3%. … TCU has nine players on its roster with a career high of 20 points or more in a game.

About No. 2 KU (12-1): Former KU coach Ted Owens and players from the Jayhawks’ 1974 Final Four team will be honored Saturday. This marks the 50th anniversary of that Owens-coached team reaching the Final Four. … KU enters on an eight-game win streak. … Kansas has won 32-straight conference openers dating to the 1991-92 season with 13 of those at Allen Fieldhouse and 19 on the road. The last time Kansas lost a league opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991. … KU leads the overall series with TCU, 25-4 with an 11-1 mark in Lawrence. The series is 3-2 in favor of KU in the last five games. … TCU hammered KU, 83-60, last season at Allen Fieldhouse. It was the third-worst home loss in school history. KU lost to Texas by 25 points on Jan. 3, 2021 and by 25 to Missouri in January of 1989. … The Jayhawks won a year ago in Fort Worth, 63-58. … Kansas has won three of the last four, 11 of the last 13 and 22 of the last 25 matchups against the Horned Frogs dating to Feb. 23, 2013. … As members of the Big 12, KU leads the series 21-4, 19-3 in regular-season action and 2-1 in the Big 12 championship. … KU has won 12 in a row overall in Allen. … Bill Self is 29-7 all-time against TCU, including 22-4 while at Kansas. … TCU head coach Jamie Dixon is 3-13 versus Kansas. … Kansas is 12-1 or better for the third-straight season and sixth time in the last nine seasons beginning in 2015-16. … KU went 6-0 in December and extended its December winning streak to 24 games dating to the final December game of the 2019-20 season. … Self is 577-133 while at Kansas, 784-238 overall … Dajuan Harris has 182 career steals, good for 10th on Kansas’ all-time career steals list. … Hunter Dickinson has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in five straight games. He has eight double doubles this season and 39 in his career.