TCU rebounds with 79-59 win over Arizona State in the Coast to Coast Challenge

Using a big second half, TCU bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-59 win against Arizona State in the Coast to Coast Challenge on Saturday at Dickies Arena.

The Horned Frogs defense led the way on Saturday night holding the Sun Devils to a paltry 59 points on 38% shooting. The Sun Devils offense was constantly out of sync turning the ball over 19 times and struggling to get consistent scoring outside of Adam Miller.

Micah Peavy shined for the Horned Frogs notching a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists helping the Horned Frogs take control of the game in the second half.

The Horned Frogs, coming off their only loss of the season last Saturday against Clemson, trailed 30-26 at halftime, but used a 22-2 run at the beginning of the second half to put the game away.

Technical fouls turn the game around

The Sun Devils were leading 38-37 at 13:32 when Alonzo Gaffney received a technical from the bench which incensed Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley who was given a tech immediately after.

Emmanuel Miller would hit all four of his technical free throws and TCU would capture the momentum afterward, going on a 22-2 run over the following five minutes to take a double-digit lead it would never relinquish.

Horned Frogs’ Offense sputters in the first half

TCU has struggled with slow starts this season but never as much as its first half against the Sun Devils. The Horned Frogs scored 26 points on 36% shooting while going 1-for-9 on three-point field goals in the first half. The 26 points were the fewest TCU has scored in half this year.

TCU’s half-court offense has been an area where the team has been looking for improvement. However, against the Sun Devils, the Horned Frogs struggled to take care of the ball with eight turnovers and also couldn’t find consistent quality shots going 7-for-16 in the first half on shots at the rim.

Especially troubling was the Horned Frogs’ usually stellar transition offense was nowhere to be found with only eight fastbreak points in the first half.

Adam Miller’s first game

Adam Miller played his first game for the Arizona State Sun Devils after being granted his eligibility thanks to a lawsuit by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost challenging the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rules. Miller had started his collegiate career at Illinois before transferring to LSU and then Arizona State.

Miller shined in his first game as a Sun Devil scoring 15 points in the first half but struggled after scoring only 5 points in the second half. With a little under eight minutes left in the first half, Miller was outscoring the entire Horned Frogs team.

Emmanuel Miller’s scoring streak continues

Coming into TCU’s game against Arizona, Miller had been averaging 21.3 points over his last three games and upped his season average to a team-leading 15.9 points per game.

Miller continued his hot shooting scoring 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and led the Horned Frogs in scoring on the night.

The Ontario native did most of his damage in the second half scoring 12 of his 18 points after halftime.