Tea company given King's Award for sustainability

A tea company has been awarded the King's Award in Sustainable Development for its work helping to improve lives of people around the world.

Ahmad Tea, in Chandler's Ford, Hampshire, is one of 29 organisations around the country to be recognised with the honour in 2024.

The British family-owned company, which supplies teas to 65 countries worldwide, was presented with the award by The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

Zahra Afshar, head of sustainability for Ahmad Tea, said: "Making a positive impact is at the heart of what we do, so being recognised like this feels amazing."

During Prince Edward's visit to Ahmad Tea's headquarters he was presented with a box of tea called Royal Ceylon, which had been blended especially for the King.

The Duke of Edinburgh was accompanied by Countess Mountbatten of Burma and the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire.

(L-R) The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward with Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull [BBC]

The family-owned company was presented with the award in recognition of its sustainability projects, philanthropic initiatives and ethical practices.

It donates up to 20% of its profits to local and global initiatives, ranging from the Guide Dogs, to funding a cancer hospital in Sri Lanka, as well as health programmes for women in tea-growing regions of Assam and Kenya.

The company is a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership and has worked with Oxfam to provide clean water to rural communities in Niger.

Ms Afshar said: "We work hard to make a difference in every community where we source, pack and sell our tea, and we're so grateful to everyone in our supply chain for their support.

"This award is really for our team and our partners who work tirelessly to make our projects happen. None of this would be possible without their passion and commitment to making a real difference."

