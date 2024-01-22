Teach young people ‘self-belief’ to prepare them for AI job market, says former education secretary

Baroness Morgan said that positive character traits will be 'fundamental to flourishing in the workplace' - Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Young people need lessons in self-belief to tackle new workplace threats like Artificial Intelligence, according to the former education secretary Baroness Morgan.

The Conservative peer, who served as education secretary under David Cameron, will issue a call on Monday for a new curriculum in England’s schools which teaches more “character development opportunities”, including self-belief, determination and resilience.

A “character education” will prepare pupils for “the fast-changing economy”, with new challenges including AI and the transition to net zero, she will say.

Baroness Morgan has written a briefing calling for changes to the curriculum that will be published on Monday with the Social Market Foundation (SMF), a cross-party think tank.

The report will argue that young people need to be educated in more than knowledge and technical skills.

In a comment issued ahead of publication, Baroness Morgan said: “Developing positive character traits is important for young people and employers. Who we are, how we interact with others, the qualities and values we display are fundamental to flourishing in the workplace of the next decade and beyond.”

‘Character as crucial in the 2050s as a millennia ago’

Jamie Gollings, deputy research director at SMF, said: “The dawn of generative AI has made it clear just how different the workplace and society of the mid century may be from that today – how this will impact on what knowledge, and which skills, will still be vital is hard to predict.

“One thing that we can be certain of, though, is that character will be as crucial in the 2050s as it was millennia ago. We will need people to collaborate, to lead and to display resilience in the face of a world that could well be even more fractious than we have today.

“Character will be needed both to thrive in society and be a valuable employee, and, as this report argues, schools should be supported to make this a bigger part of young peoples’ education.”

Story continues

The report will call for volunteering opportunities for school pupils to be more evenly spread across the country.

It will highlight examples of character education that could be expanded, including Pinewood Studios and Academies Enterprise Trust’s Maths curriculum resources, which made a point of highlighting the crucial role of teamwork and responding well to feedback.

It will also cite a project in Birmingham, where the NHS works with George Dixon Academy to train students as community researchers and asks them to work on projects related to maternity care, and teaches behaviours and values of the modern workplace.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.