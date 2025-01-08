Teacher arrested for alleged sex with a Monterey County student
Teacher arrested for alleged sex with a Monterey County student
Teacher arrested for alleged sex with a Monterey County student
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
When Toronto city Coun. Alejandra Bravo heard Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement, her first reaction was, "What does this mean for Toronto?" Trudeau's resignation as Liberal Leader, the leadership race it is triggering and a subsequent federal election mean not only upheaval and uncertainty in Ottawa, but also for municipalities that rely on federal money to fund major priorities. "Municipalities have to deal with the fallout. And we don't necessarily have the tools, and we
The system of detention, torture and death run by Syria’s former ruler, Bashar Assad, is starting to come out into the open. Since Assad’s ouster, Syrians are starting to talk about the conditions inside his regime’s prisons and detention centers. (AP video by Malak Harb and Ghaith Al Sayed; Production: Malak Harb)
"sorry i looked at your instagram story 11 seconds after you posted it but you have to understand i haven’t put my phone down in 6 years" —@gorgeousbrains
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada recorded a ninth consecutive monthly trade deficit in November, albeit smaller than expected, as exports rose faster than imports, and its trade surplus with the United States widened, data showed on Tuesday. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Canada's trade surplus with its biggest trading partner and has said he will impose a unilateral 25% tariff on all Canadian goods, which economists said could dent this surplus. Total exports rose 2.2% in November, helped by gains in a broad section of product categories, while imports were up 1.8%, led by consumer goods and chemical, plastic and rubber products, Statistics Canada said.
It's the pair's first formal sighting together since 2013.
Linda De Sousa Abreu was charged after a video of the activity was shared on social media.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
The news caught retired Ottawa police investigator Randy Wisker by surprise.It came via a courtesy call informing the former serious crimes detective sergeant about a break in an unsolved homicide he had worked on three decades earlier. The victim, 22-year-old Christopher Smith, had been fatally stabbed in an altercation on the Portage Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau in the early morning hours of April 12, 1996.At the time, police said Smith was attacked by an unknown assailant while walking
Nearly nine years after Jessie Simpson was beaten into a coma in Kamloops, his family has yet to see any money from a multi-million dollar settlement. As Angela Jung reports, his mother was back in court today, fighting for the money awarded to her son in 2021.
Shannon Wayne Agofsky and Len Davis both filed emergency petitions prevent their death sentences from being commuted to life in prison without parole.
A Turkish national flew from Paris to the islands of St-Pierre-Miquelon in hopes of sneaking into Canada, but with no idea how. That is, until he met a Canadian sailboat owner in a bar, who offered to transport him across the 25-kilometre stretch of ocean separating the French archipelago from the south coast of Newfoundland.That plan, hatched over drinks, didn't go smoothly for either man, as detailed in the sworn affidavit of a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigator filed last month
Sarah Weber, 28, faces multiple charges
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief said Monday that she has fired a police officer who in 2023 struck and killed a graduate student from India while responding to an overdose call.
Time is running out for Nimisha Priya, who was convicted for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2017.
Mukesh Chandrakar's corpse was found with severe injuries consistent with a blunt-force attack, police say.
Stephen Andrew Leedy, 59, faces charges of producing child sexual abuse material and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity
No sex on Saturdays, Sundays, or one of three obtuse 40-day periods throughout the year. Also, no imagining things. Or mouth stuff.
Ania Kaminski and her father, Stanislaw, were found dead in two separate locations in Calgary, Canada
Corey Pritchett Jr. allegedly kidnapped two women from a bowling center in Houston in November before relocating to Dubai