Teacher is banned for ‘misgendering’ pupil

Kevin Lister was banned from working with children by the Disclosure and Barring Service - John Lawrence

A teacher has been banned from the profession for “misgendering” a pupil – with his ban coming through on the very same day the Government issued guidance to protect staff on trans issues, The Telegraph can reveal.

Kevin Lister, 60, lost his job at a further education college after refusing to use a male name and pronouns to refer to a 17-year-old female pupil who identified as a boy.

He also warned the pupil against “irreversible” surgical treatment.

Mr Lister said he had lost “the best job in the world” after 16 years of teaching.

He was later referred to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS), which informed him that he would be banned from working with children on Dec 19.

The same day, the Government issued its long-awaited trans guidance, including the provision that teachers should not be compelled to use a different pronoun if a child decides they want to change their gender.

Mr Lister said the ruling fundamentally undermined the “comprehensive guidance” issued by the Department for Education (DfE), which ministers claim will give schools “greater confidence” in navigating trans issues.

The former maths teacher said the DBS ruling had exposed the flaws in the draft guidance, which is non-statutory and under consultation until March.

Mr Lister said: “It’s like driving a bulldozer through the guidance, and it’s not going to provide the protection that teachers are going to be looking for.

“Any school, anywhere in the country, now can do to any teacher who decides to follow the guidance… what they’ve done to me. Sack them, send them off to DBS and have them basically disbarred.”

He added: “This guidance has been undermined on day one… while the guidance is just guidance and not statutory then this situation can continue.”

Ministers opted for non-statutory guidance instead of a law that would have to go through a lengthy legislative process, prompting claims that teachers can simply ignore the guidance.

Exploit loopholes

Critics, including the former prime minister Liz Truss, fear activists could exploit loopholes and have called for changes to be backed by the full force of the law.

The DBS concluded that Mr Lister had caused “emotional harm” to the student and would likely do so again if he was allowed to work with children in the future.

Its predecessor, the Independent Safeguarding Authority, was set up after Ian Huntley, a Cambridgeshire school caretaker, was found to have murdered pupils Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells. Nine allegations of sex offences had been made against him before his appointment.

Mr Lister claimed the safeguarding body was now being turned against gender-critical teachers and that he would be forced into taking early retirement.

He said: “I just cannot believe it. Basically I’m on the same level as Ian Huntley and all the other paedophile child molesters.

“The DBS are saying well anybody that doesn’t believe in transitioning children – as I don’t – are now a safeguarding risk and can be kicked out.

“So what you’re going to end up with in schools, is the only teachers that will be in schools will be trans activist teachers… [The guidance] hasn’t provided me with any protection at all.”

Agreeing pronoun changes

The DfE’s guidance states: “It is expected that there will be very few occasions in which a school or college will be able to agree to a change of pronouns.

“On these rare occasions, no teacher or pupil should be compelled to use these preferred pronouns.”

A DBS spokesman said: “Educational settings implement their own safeguarding policies and are responsible for ensuring that all employees are committed to supporting the wellbeing of pupils and students.

“When people fail to or indicate that they will not comply with these policies, there is a legal duty to refer for barring investigations.

“The Disclosure and Barring Service is responsible for making fair, thorough and consistent decisions when a person is referred to barring.

“The decision to bar an individual is taken if there is evidence that the person has engaged in conduct that has harmed a child or adult or put them at risk of harm, and where there is a risk of recurrence. This is not strictly limited to physical harm but also psychological harm.”

The DfE declined to comment on a DBS case.

