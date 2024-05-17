Teacher charged with sex abuse of minor denied bail
The Severna Park Elementary School teacher who was arrested on Thursday on 36 counts of child sexual abuse and other crimes was ordered held without bond. An Anne Arundel County judge decided Friday morning that Matthew Schlegel, 44, would remain incarcerated until a hearing on June 12. Family members and supporters for both the students and the third-grade teacher packed an Annapolis courtroom while the defendant attended virtually from jail. For almost half an hour, the defense attorney, Peter O'Neill, and county prosecutors argued back and forth over whether Schlegel should remain held without bond.