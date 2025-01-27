Teacher died at 28 from blood clot hours after hospital discharge

Dena Collins died in 2023 of a heart attack at the age of 28, brought on by a blood clot in her leg - PA

A primary school teacher died from an undiagnosed blood clot 16 hours after being discharged from hospital, documents submitted to an inquest show.

Dena Collins, 28, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, south-east London, on Jan 12 2023 from a heart attack caused by the clot.

Ms Collins, from nearby Eltham, visited her GP three days before her death complaining of pain in her left leg.

She texted friends and family to say she suspected a blood clot, after Googling her symptoms and learning the potential side effects of antibiotics she was taking.

The GP diagnosed Ms Collins with muscular pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan 11, Ms Collins visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital complaining of four days of leg pain, fever and diarrhoea.

At the time, the nursery and reception teacher was limping, using a crutch to walk because of the pain, and suffering shortness of breath.

Dena Collins (left), with her mother Irene and older sister Clare - PA

Despite the possibility of a blood clot being noted at triage, and positive results from a clot-identifying D-dimer test, she was diagnosed with a possible ruptured cyst and told to return the next day for a scan.

Ms Collins collapsed at her family home the next morning and was given CPR by her father, before being taken by ambulance to the same hospital. She died a couple of hours later.

A serious incident report by Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust found that Ms Collins’s heart attack was caused by a deep-vein thrombosis (DVT), undiagnosed by the four doctors she saw at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A DVT is a blood clot in a large vein, most commonly in the leg.

Multiple concerns

The report highlighted multiple concerns about Ms Collins’s care. These included: she was not asked about any risk factors for DVT, there were no records from her initial visit to the GP, and paper notes used at the hospital meant that her electronic record was incomplete.

The trust wrote: “Had the DVT been diagnosed earlier and [had] she received anti-coagulation her outcome [might] have been different.”

The report said “red flags” had been missed at the hospital. These included Ms Collins’s shortness of breath, leg pain, recent illness, and that she was using a combined oral contraceptive pill.

However, the report concluded that, given her heart attack occurred 16 hours after being discharged, “it is unlikely that this would have been preventable”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clare Collins, 33, said she believed her sister would have had “every chance of surviving”, had she been given anti-clotting medication.

She said: “She knew she had a clot, she knew, and nobody listened to her, and then she just trusted that they had ruled out the life-threatening, and so did we.

“She should have been given that thinner, and I strongly believe she would have been here. She was young, she was fit, she was healthy – she had every chance of surviving.”

She added: “We cannot 100 per cent say that the thinner would have saved her, but she was never given the chance, and that’s the whole reason why we’re going to court…”

‘Devoted to children’

Ms Collins worked as a nursery and reception teacher and was “completely and utterly devoted to every class and every child that she taught”, particularly those with special educational needs, her sister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was a devoted follower of Crystal Palace Football Club and held a season ticket for more than 20 years, sitting side-by-side with her father at home games.

An inquest opened at Southwark coroner’s court on Monday, more than two years after Ms Collins’s death, but was adjourned until June because last-minute evidence was submitted.

Clare Collins described the delay as “frustrating”, adding: “My mum is devastated, she just sat and sobbed next to me.”

She told the hearing, attended by more than 20 of Ms Collins’s family and friends, that she believed her sister’s death was “avoidable” and that it had “destroyed” her family.

In a witness statement, she said: “We spent two years fighting to get answers for Dena and now we have to wait six more months.

“Our lives have been forever changed and the thought of living the rest of my days without her by my side leaves me unable to breathe.”

A Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust spokesman said: “We are truly saddened by Dena’s death and recognise the devastating and lasting impact this has on her family and friends.

“Following Dena’s death, we undertook a full and thorough review of her care, which has been shared with her family.

“It is very difficult for us to comment any further during today’s inquest, but we continue to offer the Collins family our sincere condolences and any support they need.”