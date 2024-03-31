Teacher, estranged husband dead in murder-suicide
A Port St. Lucie teacher and her estranged husband are dead after what police say was a murder-suicide in West Palm Beach.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
Rebel Wilson is calling Sacha Baron Cohen’s decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene “an a–hole move,” after never-before-seen video from the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” was published Friday by the Daily Mail. “Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me,” the ...
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
The man “dedicated his life’s work to fostering inclusivity and harmony within our society.”
KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP officers in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating after two bodies were found inside a local business following gunshots and a fire. A statement from the Mounties says they were called to the Adams Road area Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire and a subsequent blaze at the building. They say officers found two bodies once they got inside, but offered no other details. The statement says police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
The four men accused of a deadly terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City concert hall last week were quickly identified by Russian authorities as being from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia.
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police in a town east of Toronto say a sixth suspect has been arrested and charged after a man and his pregnant wife were allegedly murdered inside a home. In February last year, Durham Regional Police Service allege three masked men entered a Bowmanville, Ont., home and fatally shot Aram Kamel, who was 28, and his 26-year-old wife, Rafad Alzubaidy, at close range multiple times. Investigators say they believe the couple was targeted, and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at
TABER, Alta. — A man who became stuck in a muddy ditch in southern Alberta for two days was rescued after police say his injured dog stayed close by during the ordeal, keeping his master warm and at one point even fighting off coyotes. The Taber Police Service issued a social media post saying they received a complaint about a dog, possibly injured, that was at large north of the community's sugar factory on Thursday morning. Police say they went to check it out and couldn't find the dog, but go
A 17-year-old Texas teenager faces six counts of manslaughter, intoxication assault and more after crashing into a family in a minivan
Forfeiting the merchandise is the price of losing, she said.
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. ___ Video from 2022 misrepresented as footage of Baltimore bridge collapse CLAIM: A video taken on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge shows a large explosion that occurred before the structure fell into the water below. THE FACTS: The video is not related to the Key Bridge collapse. It c
Teams of engineers are working Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland. The bridge crumpled into the Patapsco River on Tuesday after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that work has started to remove a section of the toppled structure.Crews are ca
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Donald Trump's campaign and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31 — which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year — as “Transgender Day of Visibility.” The Democratic president issued the proclamation on Friday, calling on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.” But in 2024
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Jameek Lowery entered the dimly lit lobby of the city’s police headquarters in a panic. He was having a mental breakdown — and needed help. Barefoot and wearing only pajama pants and a sweatshirt in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 5, 2019, Lowery pulled out his cellphone and began a social media broadcast of an anti-police rant. “Why y’all trying to kill me?” Lowery asked several Paterson police officers on his Facebook Live video feed. “If I’m dead in the next hour or two, they
A Toronto police officer who has been the subject of multiple cases of misconduct in the workplace, including an incident where he was found guilty of assaulting a cyclist, is set to be fired.
"That Friday when we got to school, the whole school was abuzz with the news that he and his brothers had been in a police chase."
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men in Haiti were hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammunition or guns for gangs that have terrorized the country, police said Saturday. Police confirmed the crowd snatched the men from police custody after they were found with about $20,000 and the equivalent of about $43,000 in Haitian cash in their car, along with two pistols and a box of ammunition. Carrying that amount of cash was considered suspicious, and residents assumed it was a weapons purchase for the gangs.
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who was charged with murder over self-managing an abortion and spent two nights in jail has sued prosecutors along the U.S.-Mexico border who put the criminal case in motion before it was later dropped. The lawsuit filed by Lizelle Gonzalez in federal court Thursday comes a month after the State Bar of Texas fined and disciplined the district attorney in rural Starr County over the case in 2022, when Gonzalez was charged with murder in “the death of an individ
Viktor Cherniiavskyi said he was tortured by Russian separatists in 2104 and forced to undergo an exorcism.
Many candidates have run for office after having some role in the Capitol riot. Aguilar tells USA TODAY that she had 'no involvement.'