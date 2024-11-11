Teacher jailed for sex offences spanning 40 years

A music teacher has been jailed for 12 years after he admitted dozens of sexual offences involving children dating back more than 40 years.

David Pickthall worked as a teacher at Brentwood School in Essex and as a choirmaster in the London Borough of Havering when some of his offending happened, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The 66-year-old, of Ingrave Road, Brentwood, admitted to 29 counts of sexual offences at an earlier hearing.

When sentencing Pickthall, Judge Mary Loram KC said: "For over two decades you took advantage of your position to abuse boys in your care."

The former choirmaster and music teacher was arrested in 2021 for sexual offences [Essex Police]

The court heard that the offences took place between 1980 and 2021 against 19 people in Brentwood, Essex, and Upminster in east London.

Fiona Ryan, who was prosecuting at Monday's hearing, said Pickthall had admitted a "range of predatory sexual offences, primarily committed against students and former students of his at Brentwood School".

She said that "secretly he had a penchant for touching and spying on young adolescent boys and his desires were easily satisfied because of the positions he held".

In 2015 Pickthall was awarded an MBE for services to education and to charity and worked as the musical arranger for Channel Four's The Paul O'Grady Show.

Throughout his career he also worked in TV and film, conducting music on Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me in 2004 and supervising the music for Julian Fellowes' A Most Mysterious Murder in 2005.

Tainted childhoods

Pickthall, ahead of his sentencing, had addressed a letter to the judge outlining his remorse for this actions. The letter said: "I am deeply sorry and ashamed of my charges. I recognise my actions were offensive and immoral. I wish I had behaved differently."

Judge Loram said: "If you hadn't been arrested you would have carried on. This is decades of abuse... that is who you are."

From the court's public gallery, some of Pickthall's victims watched him be sentenced to 12 years with a four year extended licence period.

Before beginning her sentencing remarks, Judge Loram said "there can be no sentence that will ever adequately reflect [the victims'] experiences".

She added: "It's not a quantification of their distress."

Several survivors of Pickthall's abuse read out their victim impact statements in court on Monday, in which many said their childhood had been tainted by his actions.

One said the former choirmaster had been a "pillar of the music community in Brentwood", then added: "We are disgusted in you David Pickthall."

