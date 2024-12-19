Teacher killed in Wisconsin school shooting identified as Erin Michelle West

Tributes for the victims of the Madison school shooting (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The teacher who was killed in the Wisconsin school shooting has been named as 42-year-old Erin Michelle West, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday Rubi Vergara, 14, was named as the student who was killed in the deadly attack at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

On Monday police identified 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow as the shooter at the Christian school, but have yet to reveal a motive following the violence.

West and Vergara were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to The Independent that West and Vergara died due to gunshot wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their deaths remain under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Charles Moore, the leader of Madison Christian schools, told the Journal Sentinel at a vigil on Tuesday night that the community was in complete shock.

“It’s hard to comprehend the shock,” Moore said. “There are still some very, very injured children in the hospital. It doesn’t end on the first day, in the first couple of minutes. Lives have been torn apart.”

The school will remain closed until after the Christmas break, Moore confirmed.

Police had previously refused to reveal the identities of the victims.

When pressed about their identities at a Tuesday press conference, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told reporters that it was “absolutely none of y’all’s business who was harmed in this incident.”