Teacher resigns after video threatening Trump voters circulates online and sparks backlash

A special education teacher in Connecticut has reportedly resigned after a video posted online appeared to show her threatening violence in response to the presidential election results, sparking widespread backlash.

The video shared on social media showed Chapman Elementary School teacher Annie Dunleavy threatening violence against those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump. The video showed her warning supporters who tried to "test" her would "end on a stretcher, gone forever." She also encouraged those who backed the candidate to block her on social media.

She has since resigned from her role, local outlet WTNH reported, and expressed regret for posting the controversial video.

“I was in a moment of high emotion, and I shouldn’t have posted,” Dunleavy told WTNH. "The message came off wrong, which was if this is going to give people the permission in their minds to enact violence against women, I wanted to say, I’m not going down without a fight. I will fight for myself, and if someone was to try to hurt me, I would protect myself.”

Dunleavy's message outraged community members around Cheshire, which, according to Superintendent Jeffrey Solan in a press release obtained by WTNH and CTInsider, resulted in the district being "inundated with calls and emails" from people outside the local area.

Local media reported that Solan said the video was shared privately on the teacher's Snapchat and that she had been placed on temporary leave amid an ongoing probe.

USA TODAY has reached out to Solan and Dunleavy for comment.

Earlier this week, Cheshire police announced they were "aware" of the viral video and were investigating the matter. However, on Thursday, police said Dunleavy won't face any criminal charges, according to NBC Connecticut.

Community, local official react to video

Residents raised concerns during a town council meeting this week.

Parent and Trump volunteer Amy Bourdon described the video as "a death threat," according to WTNH. “Our lives have been targeted by an individual that cashes a paycheck from the town of Cheshire every week,” she continued.

According to the outlet, resident Lori Barnes expressed hesitancy about enrolling her grandson with the district if the teacher remains an employee.

"I will not hand him off if she’s there," Barnes said. "I cannot unsee that video."

Republican Connecticut State Sen. Rob Sampson released a statement on Tuesday condemning the video and sent a letter to Superintendent Solan.

"It is my belief that the nature of these remarks necessitates immediate action, as this behavior is beyond unacceptable and sends a damaging message to the community," the letter dated Nov. 12 states. "Disciplinary actions, in this case, should clarify that such conduct cannot and will not be tolerated within Cheshire Public Schools."

Superintendent responds to Dunleavy's resignation

After Dunleavy stepped down, Solan released another message stating that the teacher's comments do not reflect the school district, calling it "hurtful" and "deeply concerning," WTNH reported.

The school official continued: "Every student and family has the right to attend our schools free from the concern of political prejudice, let alone their safety.”

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

