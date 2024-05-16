Teacher shortage across Tampa Bay is expected to get worse
Teacher shortage across Tampa Bay is expected to get worse
Teacher shortage across Tampa Bay is expected to get worse
"The professor stepped out of the room and returned almost a second later. She packed everything up, said a quick, tearful goodbye, and left."
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupying a building at the University of Melbourne have been told to leave by university officials, who say they’ve “crossed a line” by entering the building and disrupting thousands of students’ classes.
The University of Amsterdam canceled classes Tuesday and shut buildings for two days after the latest pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the war in Gaza turned destructive. Protests continued to simmer at several European universities where students faced off with academic authorities on whether relations with Israel should be broken off or drastically reduced, as the death toll continues to climb during the seven-month Israel-hamas war. Overall, the protests in Europe have failed to reach the intensity of demonstrations at several U.S. universities.
Seventy years ago this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled separating children in schools by race was unconstitutional. The country is more diverse than it ever has been, with students more exposed to classmates from different backgrounds. The intense segregation by race is linked to socioeconomic conditions: Schools where students of color compose more than 90% of the student body are five times more likely to be located in low-income areas.
The law still allows the best public schools to turn kids like Linda Brown away. It’s a national tragedy.
Schools will be told not to teach children any form of sex education until year 5, when pupils are aged nine, according to newspaper reports.
Investments in weapons manufacturers and a wide array of other companies by the University of California targeted by students protesting the Israel-Hamas war represent $32 billion - or nearly one-fifth - of the system's overall assets, the system's chief investment officer says. UC Chief Investment Officer Jagdeep Singh Bachher unveiled the estimate Tuesday at the first public Board of Regents meeting since nationwide pro-Palestinian student protests began in April. The calculation was in response to a letter he received last month from the UC Divest Coalition, which is scrutinizing the system's overall $175 billion in assets.
The Povolo quintuplets from New Jersey received their degrees Monday from Montclair State University, where they all had received full academic scholarships.
United Auto Workers Local 4811, which represents 48,000 student workers in the University of California system, authorized a strike alleging their workers' rights were violated in actions against pro-Palestinian protests.
Details about possible effects of the Board of Governors’ proposed policy remain sparse, but there are some clues about the programs that might be impacted.
Octavio Jones/Getty ImagesMoms for Liberty is suing the U.S. Department of Education over the Biden Administration’s new Title IX regulations that protect transgender students—and they’ve listed a series of scenarios where they claim the rule would “irreparably harm” their members’ children and violate their Christian beliefs.Among their listed anxieties: A high-school athlete in Pennsylvania would be banned from sharing her views on a local transgender coach using girls’ locker rooms, and a Kan
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker may have stirred controversy in some quarters for his proclamations of conservative politics and Catholicism on Saturday, but he received a standing ovation from graduates and other attendees of the May 11 commencement ceremony at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The fast-growing college is part of a constellation of conservative Catholic colleges that tout their adherence to church teachings and practice — part of a larger conservative movement in parts of the U.S. Catholic Church.
The complaint sent to the Education Department comes days after the state enacted an anti-transgender law restricting bathroom access.
The students are demanding the university cuts any financial ties with Israel over the Gaza war.
The University of Windsor's president says the school has reached out to arrange a meeting with the organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. At an unrelated news conference Wednesday morning, president Robert Gordon told reporters that the school in southwestern Ontario reached out Tuesday morning and hopes to talk to the group in the coming days. There is no set date at this time. Gordon said the school hopes to talk about what the group "would like to see done, but also for us to
NEW YORK (AP) — Seventy years ago on Friday, no one outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building heard it when Chief Justice Earl Warren announced the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision on school desegregation. Now, through the use of an innovative voice-cloning technology, it is becoming possible for people to “hear” Warren read the decision as he did on May 17, 1954, along with oral arguments by lawyers including a future Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. The “Brown Revisited”
Protesters against the war between Israel and Hamas were voluntarily taking down their tents in Harvard Yard on Tuesday after university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment, bringing a peaceful end to the kinds of demonstrations that were broken up by police on other campuses. The student protest group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine said in a statement that the encampment “outlasted its utility with respect to our demands.” Meanwhile, Harvard University interim President Alan Garber agreed to pursue a meeting between protesters and university officials regarding the students’ questions.
Mesa Public Schools says a Mesa High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after the school’s new weapons detection system found a firearm as the student tried to enter campus.
Scores of officers descended on the Irvine campus as protesters took over a lecture hall. Meanwhile, protesters occupied a condemned hall at UC Berkeley.
Police detained at least a dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of California, Irvine, as they cleared an encampment in front of a lecture hall on Wednesday.