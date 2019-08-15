Teacher Whose Dad Died When He Was 5 Brings 'Big Heart' to Coaching Special Olympics Powerlifting

In the 8th grade, Nicholas DiAntonio walked onto the playground and saw a group of kids surrounding a student with Down syndrome.

“I remember he couldn’t get out of the circle and kids were calling him names,” DiAntonio, now a 29-year-old math teacher at Natick High School in Natick, Massachusetts, tells PEOPLE. “I immediately went over and pulled him out. I stayed with him and got a teacher.”

DiAntonio calls it a pivotal moment: “It was striking to me, at that point, that individuals with special needs aren’t able to stand up for themselves.”

He’s been volunteering with Special Olympics Massachusetts for the past 17 years. Coaching his special needs powerlifting team is his passion, he says.

“It’s infectious,” he says. “It makes you feel so good when you see the smiles on the faces of your athletes.”

When he was 5, DiAntonio’s father died of pancreatic cancer. A family physician told his mother that he and his older brother were going to grow up differently than they would had their father lived.

“My uncle, an orthopedic surgeon, said, ‘Maybe it’s not a negative. Maybe they’ll develop with much more empathy and compassion and care because they were forced to mature so quickly because they went through a difficult time,’ ” DiAntonio says. “Having to grow up quickly, having to deal with the awfulness of my father passing at age 5, I developed an empathy for all different people. I’ve always had a big heart. I see individuals with special needs — they’re craving attention, they just want to be one of the guys, they want to hang out. It spurs me to want to help.”

In middle school, he regularly ate lunch with special needs students, and in the 7th grade, DiAntonio started volunteering with Special Olympics. Originally, he was just tagging along when his older brother volunteered as part of a National Honor Society community service project. But DiAntonio continued volunteering through high school and college, and when he graduated from Assumption College, the young man co-founded Milford’s Special Olympics powerlifting team. Seven years later, he’s still coaching.

Nicholas DiAntonio's powerlifting team

“We have one kid who routinely deadlifts well over 400 pounds. That’s a lot of weight,” DiAntonio says. “It breaks down so many stereotypes that people hold of people with intellectual disabilities.”

While earning his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Boston College, DiAntonio started a Special Olympics wrestling team that he coached for three years.

“He’s outstanding,” says Jennifer Walsh, coordinator of the Milford Special Olympics, who has known DiAntonio since he was in the 7th grade.

DiAntonio goes above and beyond for the teammates, Walsh says, running his own integrated powerlifting tournament, raising about $3,000 each year for his team and buying them cool uniforms.

“Nick wants the athletes to have the best of everything,” Walsh says. “He’s very motivating.”

For their recent competition, he bought the team American flag hammer pants and oversized sunglasses. They walked into the competition with boom boxes on their shoulders, blasting “Real American.”

