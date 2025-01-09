Teacher's Aide Accused of Raping Student with Disability, Was Allegedly Caught in Act by Mom on Snow Day

Christin Coble, 45, was booked into the Sandusky County Jail on rape charge on Jan. 7

A teacher’s aide in Ohio is accused of raping a teenage student with a disability in his home, according to multiple news reports citing authorities and the student’s family.

Christin Coble, 45, was booked into the Sandusky County Jail on a rape charge on Jan. 7, online inmate records show. She’s being held on $100,000 bail. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Coble allegedly raped the 15-year-old student while he was home from school on a snow day on Jan. 6, authorities said, according to WTVG. The alleged victim's mother told the outlet her child has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

The child's mother further claimed she caught Coble in the act, WTOL 11 reported from the courtroom, where Coble was arraigned this week.

"It is the job of [the] bond to protect society, including the most vulnerable in our society, which I believe this 15-year-old victim whose [disability] falls into that most vulnerable," prosecutor Joshua Clark said in court, per WTOL 11.

Coble, who worked as a paraprofessional with the Woodmore Local School District, has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave, a school official confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Schaeffer said the district couldn’t comment further on the investigation but that its "primary concern is always the safety and well-being of its students."

Kyle E. Wright of Ruck & Wright Law, an attorney for the alleged victim's family, tells PEOPLE he is "confident that the law enforcement and prosecutors involved will deliver justice in the criminal case; however, it is our job as advocates for the victim’s family to survey this from every angle and find the truths."

"Unfortunately, we live in a world where evil exists and that evil comes in many forms," Wright adds. "Anyone that is a parent understands this and lives with this concern every day when we send our kids to school. But when that evil comes in the form of an adult that students and parents TRUST, it creates an entirely different level of trauma."



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



