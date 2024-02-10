Teachers at Denver School of Arts face uncertainty due to upcoming DPS budget cuts
Dozens of parents and students at the Denver School of Arts gathered on Friday morning outside the school parking lot to protest recently announced budget cuts.
Dozens of parents and students at the Denver School of Arts gathered on Friday morning outside the school parking lot to protest recently announced budget cuts.
"I actually think it's refreshing to see a teacher working to level up her students' use of language. They can resort to using their slang in other classes and on their own time."
"When we look at all the underlying data, we just can't call the fight with inflation over," Veritas Financial's Greg Branch said.
"Our school (unknowingly) hired a janitor who turned out to be a wanted criminal and a capital murderer. He was wanted in Texas, and moved way up north either to escape or start fresh."
The increase in jobs was due to more part-time work.
England’s universities get most of their income through tuition fees, and they can charge much higher fees to international students.
(Bloomberg) -- Israel received its first-ever sovereign downgrade as Moody’s Investors Service lowered its credit rating, citing the impact of the ongoing military conflict with Hamas on its finances. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Attempt to Address Memory Issue Backfires With New GaffeChina’s Property Crisis Is Starting to Ripple Across the WorldStock Mania Rages On as S&P 500 Closes Above 5,000: Markets WrapNew York City Is Considering a Laundry Pods CrackdownPutin Showed Carlson Why He Real
Over the past year, the CEOs of Canada’s biggest grocery chains have become familiar faces to lawmakers studying food prices. Executives have faced questions from MPs and battled accusations of profiteering as their earnings rise. But experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. “The supply chains we have depended on for many decades now have come under massive stresses over the last five years — COVID, conflict, climate change being t
A Florida bill that would allow chaplains to provide counseling services to public school students is gaining traction — and opposition — in the Legislature.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s labor market started off the year with the biggest job gains in four months, but slowing wage growth may allow the Bank of Canada to start considering rate cuts in the coming months if price pressures ease further. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Attempt to Address Memory Issue Backfires With New GaffeChina’s Property Crisis Is Starting to Ripple Across the WorldStock Mania Rages On as S&P 500 Closes Above 5,000: Markets WrapNew York City Is Considering a Laundry Pods Cra
Republican hypocrites scuttle the bipartisan border deal, giving Trump a desperately needed campaign issue.
Gun taken from student at Dwyer High School
In this article, we will be navigating through the 25 largest economies in the world in 2024. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Largest Economies in the World in 2024. 2023: An Uncertain Year for the Global Economy 2023 was the year when the global economy […]
BEIJING(Reuters) -China's consumer prices fell at their steepest pace in more than 14 years in January while producer prices also dropped, ramping up pressure on policymakers to do more to revive an economy low on confidence and facing deflationary risks. The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.8% in January from a year earlier, after a 0.3% drop in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month from a 0.1% uptick the previous month.
Canada's economy added 37,300 jobs in January, more than double the expectation of economists in a Reuters poll, while wage growth slowed slightly, data showed on Friday, figures that are likely to keep the Bank of Canada in a holding pattern despite pressure to start cutting interest rates. The unemployment rate edged down to 5.7% from 5.8% in December, posting its first decline in 13 months, Statistics Canada said, in part because fewer people were seeking jobs. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a gain of 15,000 jobs and a rise in the unemployment rate to 5.9%.
The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic employment data showed wage growth slowing in January and ahead of U.S. economic reports in the coming week that could drive moves for the greenback. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3475 to the greenback, or 74.21 U.S. cents, pulling back after touching its strongest intraday level since last Friday at 1.3413. "The FX market as a whole is still largely driven by the broad dollar moves," said Howard Du, an FX Strategist at BofA Securities.
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell last week despite more layoff announcements from high-profile companies recently. Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 218,000 for the week ending Feb. 3, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, increased by 3,750 to 212,250. Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at ext
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pushed for further U.S. and European aid for Ukraine as he set off Thursday for a visit to Washington, declaring it was time to send Russian President Vladimir Putin a “very clear signal” that the West won't let up on supporting Kyiv. Scholz is to meet members of the Congress later in the day and President Joe Biden on Friday. Scholz didn't mention that directly in a statement to reporters before his departure, and took no questions.
According to a new estimate, migrants are set to boost the size of the U.S. workforce and the economy.
China's central bank is expected to stand pat on a key policy rate when rolling over the maturing medium-term loans in just over a week from now, a Reuters survey showed, as the authorities appear to be keen to maintain currency stability. Market participants believe Beijing is striking a delicate balancing act to support the economy. With investors pushing back the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary easing to May from March, traders expect the still-wide yield differentials between the world's two largest economies would continue to constrain Beijing's easing efforts.
The Bank of Japan should consider ending its yield curve control and massive asset purchases now, then gradually raise short-term interest rates, the IMF said on Friday, as markets ramp up bets on a near-term turn in the central bank's ultra-easy policy. As Japan's economy continues to recover, domestic demand is replacing rising costs as the main driver of inflation with the output gap closing and labour shortages intensifying, the International Monetary Fund said.