Teachers, parents weigh in on Newsom's call for cell phone ban in schools

CBC

All three schools in Jasper will be not ready in time for the school year as work continues to clean up wildfire damage. Jasper Elementary School, Jasper Junior and Senior High School and Ecole Desrochers will not open in time for the new school year as deep cleaning takes place. Government officials provided an update on the situation during a telephone town hall for residents Monday evening. "We discovered that, unfortunately, because the heat, some of the windows were left open, and so there