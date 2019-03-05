Team New Brunswick captures 9 medals at Canada Winter Games

Team New Brunswick is bringing home nine medals from the Canada Winter Games, which have wrapped up in Red Deer, Alta.

New Brunswick won one gold, three silver and five bronze over two weeks of competition.

The province finished 8th overall in the medal standings, and Quebec finished first.

Nicole Smith, the chef de mission, said in a news release that she is pleased with the performance of the New Brunswick athletes.

"They made our province proud," she said.

New Brunswick medal winners were:

Isaiah Haya, gold, boxing.

Celine Kavanaugh and guide Charlotte Toner, 2 silver, para-nordic cross country skiing.

Cameron MacMaster, silver, artistic gymnastics.

Celine Kavanaugh, bronze, para-nordic cross-country skiing

Anthony Cormier Losier, Colton Gough, Tyler MaGee and Conor Murray, bronze, 3,000-metre men's short-track speed-skating relay.

Mahee Savoie, bronze, judo.

Keeley Hussey, bronze, judo.

Molly Kane for special Olympics-level three figure skating.

The team had 200 athletes, 65 coaches, managers and technical staff, as well as 20 mission team members.

The Canada Winter Games features 19 sports, more than 150 events and up to 3,600 athletes, coaches and managers.