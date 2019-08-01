Team of Central Alberta kids conquer gruelling ultramarathon course

The Sinister 7, a 161-kilometre competition through southern Alberta, is a gruelling race through rugged terrain. It's a challenge for even the most seasoned runners, but a group of kids aged 10-15 from Central Alberta conquered the course earlier this month.

Ten-year-old Nieve Laird, of Edmonton, hiked and ran 23 kilometres of the race. The course consists of seven legs, which range from 16 to 30 kilometres.

"It was pretty crazy. It was cool." Laird said."I was actually running an ultra marathon on a team and it was just ... I had a lot of adrenaline flowing because I was just so excited to go out and run."

Laird was one of seven kids who participated with the team that included members from Barrhead, Edmonton, and Camrose.

Her brother, eleven-year-old, Calum Laird ran and hiked the 31-km leg, one of the longest in the race.

"It was definitely challenging. I had the heat of the day on this leg, so it got pretty hot," Calum said.

"Luckily during the night before it was raining so much there were giant puddles, so I just kept running through every single one I could find, and then dipping my hat into the clean streams that were running across.

"It was pretty nice."

The Sinister 7 runs through the rugged terrain of the Rocky Mountains near Crowsnest Pass. It's far from a flat run as the course has 6,400 metres of elevation gain.

The team completed the race in 25 hours.

They were accompanied by three brothers, Jayden, Joedy, and James Dalke, who are ultramarathon runners originally from the village of Ferintosh, Alta. The three finished second in the Sinister 7 team event in 2018.

The brothers took this year off to train and mentor the team of nine runners under their running brand Attitude Over Altitude.

"Seeing kids conquer their fears and extend their limits, it will benefit them in all areas of life," James Dalke said. "Right from taking on bigger and daunting projects in school to not being afraid of athletic endeavours later in life, because we see that with a lot of adults they're like 'I could never do that."

"I think that anyone can do it"

Calum and Nieve Laird trained for the race and often hike and run trails with their parents, who are ultramarathon runners themselves.

