Team Europe looks to continue its Laver Cup dominance as third tournament nears

STORY: The Swiss city of Geneva welcomed some of the best male tennis players in the world on Wednesday (September 18) two days ahead of the start of the third edition of the Laver Cup.

The tournament, a three-day team event between Europe and the rest of the world, became an official part of the ATP Tour in May this year following its runaway success in its first two editions in Prague and Chicago.

Federer, one of the instigators of the team event who hails from the Swiss city Basel, said he was happy to see the tournament played in his native Switzerland. He will play alongside his rival and friend Rafael Nadal who just won the U.S. Open.

Former U.S. player John McEnroe, a seven-times Grand Slam singles champion, captains Team World while Team Europe are led by his former rival and 11-times Grand Slam Swedish champion Bjorn Borg.

Team Europe have won both previous editions and are solid favourites to make it a hat-trick, leaving American John Isner to plead with the Geneva crowd to show some love and support for the underdogs.

The event, named after Australian great Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1969, drew sellout crowds last year as a number of top-ranked players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic took part with the Europeans winning 13-8.