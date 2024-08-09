Team GB teenager Toby Roberts secures climbing gold at Paris Olympics

Great Britain's Toby Roberts has won a gold medal in the men's boulder and lead competition at the Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old beat Japan's Sorato Anraku - who was the favourite going into the event - into silver medal position.

Afterwards he looked incredulous and appeared to ask someone in the crowd if he had come first.

Nicknamed 'The Terminator', Roberts totalled 155.2 points in the two combined sections despite placing third after the boulder round at Le Bourget Climbing Venue.

Anraku finished with 145.4 points, while Austria's Jakob Schubert placed third with 139.6 points.

Speaking to the BBC, Roberts said: "I'm just absolutely lost for words. To find out that I got the gold in that moment, it's just truly incredible."

"I've been training for this moment for my whole life," he added.

"To say it hasn't sunk in is just an understatement.

"I don't really know what to think right now.

I imagine later, there will be a flood of emotions and I will realise it's a gold I have been training for for 10 years. No words!"

His win marks Team GB's first ever gold medal in the sport climbing category. It was introduced in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

It also marks Team GB's 52nd medal at the Paris Olympics, and the 14th gold medal.