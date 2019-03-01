Team NB enters final days of Canada Winter Games in 7th place

New Brunswick is in 7th place in the medal standings going into the final weekend of the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alberta.

So far Team NB has one gold, three silver and five bronze.

The province has won medals in boxing, gymnastics, cross-country skiing, speed skating, figure skating and judo.

Nicole Smith, the chef de mission for Team NB, said so far the team has performed as well as they had expected.

"We had a, you know a successful day [Wednesday] with our ... paraskiers Lynn and her guide Charlotte," said Smith.

"[They] came home with another silver medal … our judoka [Keeley Hussey] came away with a bronze medal … it's been a great couple of days."

Cold enough for ya?

While New Brunswickers have been dealing with frigid temperatures the past few weeks, the athletes in Red Deer have been dealing with a wind chill that makes it feel like -47 C.

"It's been tough on our athletes that are outside for sure," said Smith.

"But they know how to prepare and and you know they're making the best of it."

Exciting moments

While Smith says there have been plenty of hits, one moment that sticks out is when boxer Isaiah Haya won the province's only gold medal.

"Just the atmosphere in a boxing venue is very different from the other sports. So that certainly stands out," said Smith.

Another highlight for Smith is watching sports that usually aren't on people's radar, like squash and badminton.

"Those are sports you know you don't tend to maybe go to competitions as much. So it's great to see our athletes."

The Canada Winter Games wrap up in Red Deer on Sunday.