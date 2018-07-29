Team Sky's Geraint Thomas becomes first Welshman to win Tour de France

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas has won the Tour de France, becoming the first Welshman - and third Briton - to triumph in the race.

Thomas had a lead of one minute 51 seconds going into the final and mostly ceremonial stage, and he safely completed it on the Champs-Elysees.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff with UAE Team Emirates won the 21st leg from Houilles to Paris after a sprint finish, narrowly beating John Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare.

Thomas's overall lead stayed the same on Sunday as Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin finished second, with Thomas's Team Sky teammate Chris Froome a further 33 seconds behind in third.

Thomas was on a yellow bike to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Froome crossed the line with Thomas and applauded him at the end of the three-week event.

Thomas, 32, joins Sir Bradley Wiggins and Froome as British winners of the prestigious sporting event, with the Team Sky trio claiming six of the last seven Tour titles.

Thomas said: "I got into cycling because of this race.

"I remember running home from school to watch the end of the Tour de France and the dream was always just to be part of it and that came true back in 2007.

"Now I'm stood here in the yellow jersey and it's just insane.

"It's incredible and it's a dream come true.

"To be riding round (the Champs Elysees) and winning it, you've got to pinch yourself.

"It won't really sink in probably for a few months.

"Right now it's like a whirlwind.

"I seem to be floating around on cloud nine."

Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford told Sky Sports News that the win had been "the most emotional of all our victories".

He added: "Geraint, growing up in Wales, worked so hard for such a long time - he's a classic 'make the sacrifice, it's worth it' kind of guy."

Thomas was not the pre-race favourite, nor was he the leader in his team, but he rode impressively for three weeks and pulled off two mountain wins.

Growing up on the outskirts of Cardiff, he started cycling seriously at the age of 10 and was noticed around three years later by Rod Ellingworth, performance director at Team Sky.

Ellingworth said: "You could see straightaway he was just flying round the track, he was pretty good.

"As he joined the junior programme, you just knew he was going to be pretty talented."

In 2006, Thomas was the youngest member of the British pursuit team at the world championships; he won the Olympic gold medal alongside Wiggins in 2008; and in 2012, with a second gold medal in the same event, Thomas left track cycling to focus on road racing.

Thomas lives with his wife in Monaco, where he also trains, but he often returns to Cardiff to see friends and family.