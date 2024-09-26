'Team Trump' bus tour wraps up 3-day trip across Wisconsin
The bus tour made stops in Hudson, Eau Claire, Kronenwetter, Green Bay, Appleton, Beaver Dam, Reedsburg and Watertown.
Juan Williams confronted the ex-Trump White House counselor with an “absolute truth” about the former president.
A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false
Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet laid out a list of demands Wednesday he said the government must fulfil by the end of October if it wants to avoid the risk of an early election.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Blanchet said the Bloc wants the government to push through a bill, C-319, that would hike Old Age Security (OAS) payouts by 10 per cent for seniors between the ages of 65 and 74. The government topped up OAS payments for seniors aged 75 and older in 2022.Blanchet als
President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "immediately fire" his ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, a day before Ukraine's leader was due to visit the U.S. Congress. Some Republicans, particularly those closest to former President Donald Trump, have been fuming over Zelenskiy's visit on Sunday to an ammunition plant in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer who testified for the state in Trump’s criminal trial in New York this past spring, told MSNBC on Tuesday that he intends on leaving the country if his former boss—who has been threatening his opponents with prosecution—is elected president again.“I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” Cohen told Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace. “I don’t know how it’s going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my
"This is Russia's shame that will not be forgiven or forgotten," Poland's minister said.
Donald Trump on Monday shared a baseless claim by a MAGA OnlyFans model who alleged her nail salon stylist’s cousin is being paid $700 a week by Kamala Harris’ campaign to participate in protests.“I just left my nail salon and my nail tech said their one cousin is in South Philly and she is getting paid $700 a week to go to wherever Kamala’s campaign tells them to go to,” said Samantha Gangewere, who goes by “thatboostedchick” on social media, in a TikTok video Trump posted to his Truth Social p
Rep. Jared Moskowitz brought a prop — and asked his GOP colleague for an autograph.
Comrade Kamala Harris gave an economic speech Wednesday, and it was light on the two things I demand: Rambling stories and rabid xenophobia.
Former president has launched attacks against federal and state judges who have made rulings against him
The conservative attorney also taunted the former president with his post-election plan.
The former president went after all three network TV late-night hosts.
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says she plans to reinforce the right to decide whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedure in changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights.
The former president was quick to compare crowd sizes – something he has been mercilessly ridiculed for fixating on over the course of his presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as “dead” and the country itself as “demolished," and further raising questions about how much the former president would be willing if elected again to concede in a negotiation over the country's future.
In 2016 Trump found plenty of voters willing to buy into his message of “American carnage.” That’s not proving so easy this time around.
Chinese economist Zhu Hengpeng disappeared after criticizing Xi Jinping, the WSJ reported. He reportedly made comments on China's sluggish economy.