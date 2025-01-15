Team Trump faces the Senate: Six top picks in confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON – Welcome to Confirmapalooza.

Senate Committees are set to question six of Donald Trump’s top appointees over their priorities and positions on issues of war, spycraft, electric cars and more.

The prospective nominees will help form the backbone of the second Trump administration, and include a lawyer from the president-elect’s 2019 impeachment defense team, a trusted Senate foreign affairs hand, a MAGA intelligence leader, a 90s reality TV star turned Republican congressman.

Wednesday’s hearings come one day after former Fox and Friends co-host Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, emerged unscathed from a Democratic firestorm at the Senate Armed Services Committee. Hegseth, once considered one of Trump’s most vulnerable cabinet picks, now seems headed for confirmation.

Pam Bondi delivers opening remarks during a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on her nomination to be Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Hearings Wednesday include:

Pam Bondi for attorney general, 9:30 a.m. Bondi is a former Florida state attorney general and served on Trump’s 2019 defense team.

Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state, 10 a.m. Rubio, of Florida, was ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director, 10 a.m. Ratcliffe is a former member of congress from Texas and served as Director of National Intelligence in the first Trump administration.

Sean Duffy, transportation secretary, 10 a.m. Duffy, a former member of Congress from Wisconsin, is a Fox Business host and appeared in MTV’s “The Real World: Boston” in the late ‘90s.

Chris Wright, energy secretary, 10 a.m. Wright is an oil and gas executive who leads North America’s second-biggest fracking company.

Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget, 1 p.m. Vought ran the office in the first Trump White House and is associated with the controversial Project 2025, which Trump disavowed on the campaign trail.

Follow along with USA TODAY for a day of pivotal hearings.

Bondi pledges ‘one tier of justice for all’

In her opening statement, Bondi said she would fight every day to restore confidence and integrity at the Justice Department.

Grassley, R-Iowa, had complained about the “weaponization” of the department leading to investigations of protesters at abortion clinics and at school board meetings. Republicans have also alleged a two-tier system of justice that treats defendants differently.

“The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone,” Bondi said. “America will have one tier of justice for all.”

Bondi began by introducing a slew of relatives in the audience and reeled off the names of five female friends and mentioned former coworkers.

“Ranking member Durbin, if you want to get dirt on me, these women have known me since I was a child,” Bondi said.

−Bart Jansen

'Rot infesting the Department of Justice': Grassley opens with litany of GOP grievances

Grassley's opening remarks laid out a litany of Republican grievances against the Justice Department and the FBI, including investigations of Donald Trump that led to two federal indictments of the now president-elect.

The committee's chairman accused the department of leaking information from special counsel Robert Mueller's 2016-2019 investigation into Russian election interference as recently as last August to hurt Trump's 2024 election chances − while "stiff-arming" congressional requests for information that would embarrass the Biden administration.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is greeted by Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla. (L), and Senate Judiciary committee chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, before the start of a hearing on her nomination to be Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Grassley assailed what he said were prosecutions of people peacefully praying outside an abortion clinic and investigations into parents who expressed concern about school curriculum choices and COVID-19 mandates. He accused DOJ of putting "undue pressure" on social media platforms to censor users.

"These are only a few particularly egregious examples of rot infesting the Department of Justice," Grassley said. "The impact to this political infection in our once storied law enforcement institutions is catastrophic"

– Aysha Bagchi

Durbin: Would you tell President Trump 'No'?

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, said he would question Pam Bondi about her independence from Trump after she joined him trying to overturn the 2020 election and repeatedly called investigations of him “witch hunts.”

“This time around, President-elect Trump has vowed not just to use the Justice Department to advance his political interests, but also to seek ‘retribution’ against ‘the enemy within,’” Durbin said. “I need to know you would tell the president ‘No’ if you were asked to do something that is wrong, illegal or unconstitutional.”

Durbin also planned to ask Bondi about her lobbying for major firms including Uber and Amazon, and the embassy of Qatar.

−Bart Jansen

And we're off

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is greeted by Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla. (L), and Senate Judiciary committee chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, before the start of a hearing on her nomination to be Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, gavels in the first of a marathon of Wednesday confirmation hearings, with former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in the hotseat at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Dem senators are warm to Marco Rubio

While Trump's second-term appointments include a number of controversial figures − think Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. − Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is at the other end of the trouble spectrum. His Senate colleagues like and trust him.

“I think that will be the closest hearing that’s a lovefest of any of the confirmation hearings. I can't say that about the other ones,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2024. Rubio has bipartisan support going into his Jan. 15 confirmation hearing to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's Secretary of State.

A former presidential candidate and senator of 14 years who served as vice chair of the Senate's famously bipartisan intelligence committee, Rubio is one of Trump’s only Cabinet picks expected to win widespread Democratic support.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, who chaired the Intelligence Committee when Rubio served as ranking member, praised Rubio in a statement as someone who would be a “strong voice for American interests around the globe.”

“While we don't align on the issues of foreign policy, I know his values, I know his work ethic, there's so many things I respect about Sen. Rubio that make me very inclined to support him,” Sen. Corey Booker, D-N.J., said.

−Francesca Chambers

Who is Pam Bondi?

Pam Bondi, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be attorney general, sits on the day of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2025.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department, ex-Florida Attorney General and corporate lobbyist Pam Bondi, is set to face formal questioning from senators as her confirmation hearing kicks off at 9 a.m.

Bondi, who was a defense lawyer for Trump in his first impeachment trial, is generally expected to be confirmed after Trump's controversial first pick – former Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz – dropped out. Gaetz faced accusations that he paid women for sex and had sex with a minor. Gaetz has said he gave money to women he dated and strongly denied having intercourse with someone underage.

Still, Bondi could face tough questions about her significant corporate lobbying record and whether she is committed to the Justice Department's independence. Trump critics have expressed concern that he may seek prosecutions against his political rivals and personal foes following the four criminal cases he faced in recent years, which have largely dissolved in the wake of his November election victory.

−Aysha Bagchi

Hegseth wins key senator's support

Sen. Joni Ernst, who had been cool to Hegseth when Trump first named him in November, was cordial during his hearing and by Tuesday night announced her support.

"I will be supporting President Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth," Ernst told Iowa radio host Simon Conway.

Pete Hegseth arrives for a Senate Armed Services committee hearing on his expected nomination to be Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Hegseth "was adequately able to answer questions on the issues," she said.

Ernst, along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, was one of three Republican senators who seen as possible "No" votes. Republicans have a three-vote majority in the Senate, with Vice President-elect JD Vance as a tie-breaker after Jan. 20.

−Cybele Mayes-Osterman

What time do the confirmation hearings start on Wednesday?

The hearings are set to begin with Pam Bondi at the Senate Judiciary Committee at 9:30 a.m.

When is John Ratcliffe's confirmation hearing for CIA director?

Ratcliffe's hearing starts at 10 a.m.

