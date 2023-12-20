Team Trump Vows to ‘Swiftly’ Appeal Colorado Ballot Ruling

Brian Snyder / Reuters

After Colorado booted Donald Trump from its 2024 presidential ballot under the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment, the former president’s campaign vowed to “swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision.” His campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said in a statement that the Trump has “full confidence” the Supreme Court will “quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.” Cheung and Trump called Colorado’s decision “unsurprising” and railed against the ruling as a “left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden.” He added that Democratic Party leaders are “in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead” Trump got in the polls and are “doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November.”

