Team UK! Prince Harry Meets Athletes Selected to Compete in the 2020 Invictus Games

Prince Harry was in his element on Tuesday, getting to know the athletes who will represent the U.K. at the 2020 Invictus Games.

The royal dad attended the team launch at the Honourable Artillery Company in London, meeting the 65 members who will head to The Hague in the Netherlands this spring to play in the Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel. More than 30% of Team U.K. are still serving (others are veterans) and 89% have never competed at an Invictus Games before.

Prince Harry, 35, heard from the competitors to find out more about their recovery journey as well as the impact the Invictus Games have had on their lives. He also posed for the first official team photograph with the athletes.

The U.K. is one of 19 nations who will be taking part in the fifth Invictus Games from May 9 to 16 in The Hague. Over 500 competitors will compete in 10 adaptive sports.

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images More

Prince Harry | Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images More

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images More

RELATED: Prince Harry Thanks Invictus Athletes for ‘One of the Greatest Honors of My Life’ in Inspiring Speech

“Prince Harry created the Invictus Games to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who serve their country,” according to a post on Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Instagram page. “Participating in the games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. Over the last few years, the stories of determination and perseverance that come out of each Invictus Game are nothing short of inspiring.”

Story continues