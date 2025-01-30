Team USA Mourns Loss Of Figure Skaters On Flight That Collided With Helicopter

Team USA’s CEO said she is “devastated” by the news that several Olympic figure skating hopefuls were on the passenger flight that crashed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

“Today we join in mourning the profound loss of the passengers aboard Flight 5342 and all those impacted by this tragedy,” Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement on social media. “We are devastated, and there are truly no words to capture the depth of our sorrow.”

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a military helicopter, likely killing everyone on board. U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that “several” of its members were on the flight, but declined to specify how many.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” a spokesperson for the organization, which serves as the sport’s national governing body, said in a statement to HuffPost.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said there were "truly no words to capture the depth of our sorrow” over Wednesday's plane crash. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, two former Russian world champions in figure skating, were also on board the flight. They were living in the U.S. training young figure skaters in Boston.

Doug Zeghibe, CEO and executive director of the Skating Club of Boston, told WCVB that 14 members of U.S. Figure Skating were on the plane.

In Hirshland’s statement, she mourned the athletes but didn’t mention anyone by name.

“These Olympic hopefuls represented the bright future of Team USA, embodying the very essence of what it means to represent our country – perseverance, resilience and hope,” Hirshland said. “They were remarkable young people and talents, passionately pursuing their dreams, and they will forever hold a cherished place in the Team USA family.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and the communities that nurtured and supported them. We extend our sincerest condolences during this unimaginable time.”

