Team USA's pommel horse hero, Stephen Nedoroscik, on being a 'normal guy' and plans for his future
WPTV talked to Nedoroscik at EVO Gymnastics in Sarasota, his home gym, just days before leaving for Paris with no idea what was in store.
According to the Times, one of the swimmers, Tang Muhan, is on China's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and expected to compete Thursday.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Italy's Tommaso Gianazza disappeared under the surface, popped up and then disappeared again. Croatia’s Matias Biljaka kept leaning and pushing on Gianazza — their heads right beside each other at times — as white water splashed around the centers.
"There's actually something wrong"
ELANCOURT, France (AP) — Haley Batten was fined by the Olympic mountain bike judges for breaking a rule on the final lap of her race Sunday, though she will no doubt gladly pay the modest penalty after her silver medal marked the best finish ever by an American rider.
The 32-year-old is a full England international in the XVs game.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Gray-haired Olympians are usually found in sports like sailing, shooting, and equestrian. Not on the track.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
NICE — Off-field developments have mostly overshadowed the on-field play of the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
PARIS (AP) — The scene felt all too familiar to Coco Gauff. An officiating decision she was sure was wrong. A chair umpire who wouldn't listen. Tears streaming down her cheeks. And, most disappointing of all, a loss, this time at the Paris Olympics.
Seattle general manager Justin Hollander: “Justin has been one of the most productive corner infield bats in the league for over a decade.”
‘Bob the Cap Catcher is the true champion of the Olympics! Heroic spirit,’ fan writes
As the 2024 Paris Olympics get off to an exciting start, Julianne Hough is showing off her best (and worst) dives in the pool
With Olympic action in full swing, 14 gold medals will be up for grabs on Tuesday, headlined by the women's gymnastics team final.
Israelis are tough. They can take insults and jeers. But without highest level of protection in Paris, there is no point to holding any more Olympics.
Why Snoop Dogg is the Olympics Team USA cheerleader America needed and the best thing to happen to NBC's Paris 2024 coverage.
The 2024 Olympics are well underway, and that means some of the best golfers in the world are in Paris preparing to take on Le Golf National for a chance to win a gold medal. A field of 60 pla
PARIS (AP) — U.S. and Japanese figure skaters finally have a date at the Paris Olympics next week to get their Beijing Winter Games medals — exactly 2 1/2 years after they earned them in a team event upended by a Russian doping case.
Fellow Team USA tennis star Emma Navarro tells PEOPLE she opted to move to a hotel because she "didn't sleep basically at all" in the Olympic Village