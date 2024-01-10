Which team has the youngest roster heading into the NFL playoffs? Where do the Cowboys rank?

The NFL Super Wild Card round is almost upon us and heading into the playoffs Bookies.com did the math to figure out which teams had the youngest rosters in the NFL.

Where did the Dallas Cowboys rank?

The Cowboys were the second youngest team in the league with the average age being 26 years, four months and 15 days.

The youngest NFL team was the Cowboys opponents on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers, whose average age was 25 years, eight months and three days.

The Miami Dolphins are the oldest team in the NFL playoffs with an average age of 27 years, five months and 14 days.

The rest of the list was as follows:

No. 1 Green Bay Packers, No. 2 Dallas Cowboys, No. 3 Los Angeles Rams, No. 4 Detroit Lions, No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 6 Kansas City Chiefs, No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 8 Philadelphia Eagles, No. 9 Buffalo Bills, No. 10 Baltimore Ravens, No. 11 San Francisco 49ers, No. 12 Houston Texans and No. 13 Miami Dolphins