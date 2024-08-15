Teams in Goma, Congo work hard to identify mpox patients as cases rise by the day

CBC

A man is dead after falling into a trench in Etobicoke Tuesday evening in what police are calling an industrial accident.Toronto Fire Services says received calls just before 5:15 p.m. that a worker had fallen into a four-metre deep trench at a work site in a residential area. The man became trapped, TFS said, and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after.At approximately 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said crews were able to free the man, who was in his 30s, from the trench and he was trans