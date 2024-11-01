Teams search for survivors after Serbian railway roof collapse

STORY: :: Rescue workers search for survivors after

a roof collapses at a Serbian railway station

:: Novi Sad, Serbia

:: November 1, 2024

The collapse of a 115-foot (35 metre) length of roofing occurred at noon on a sunny day in the city about 40 miles (70 km) northwest of the capital, Belgrade. The dead were pulled from the rubble throughout the afternoon and into evening.

Luka Causic, who heads the interior ministry's center for emergency management, said the rescue operation was complicated by the sheer weight of the concrete and that the operation will continue through the night.

N1 news channel said train departures had been halted from the station. It also said the building's reconstruction had been completed this summer, but that the part of the roof which collapsed had not been part of the reconstruction.